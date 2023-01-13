Effective: 2023-01-16 08:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Joaquin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding is on-going caused by excessive rainfall over the last 24 hours. * WHERE...A portion of northern California near Acampo, within the following county, San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1224 PM PST, Emergency management reported widespread flooding in Acampo, including portions of State Route 99. - Acampo area from Peltier Road to Acampo, portions of State Route 99, including the off-ramp from SR 99 to Woodbridge Rd are experiencing widespread road closures due to on-going flooding. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Acampo, South Woodbridge and North Woodbridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO