weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 13:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada at elevations mainly above 5,000 feet from Yosemite to Tulare County. Snow levels will lower Monday night to around 3,500 feet before snow ends. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 08:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Joaquin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding is on-going caused by excessive rainfall over the last 24 hours. * WHERE...A portion of northern California near Acampo, within the following county, San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1224 PM PST, Emergency management reported widespread flooding in Acampo, including portions of State Route 99. - Acampo area from Peltier Road to Acampo, portions of State Route 99, including the off-ramp from SR 99 to Woodbridge Rd are experiencing widespread road closures due to on-going flooding. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Acampo, South Woodbridge and North Woodbridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Piute Walker Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 13:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the higher elevations. Up to 1 inch possible on the Tejon Pass and the Tehachapi Pass. A dusting up to 1 inch at elevations down to 3,500 feet. * WHERE...Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
