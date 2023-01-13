Driver of Chevy Camaro did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Five Points

The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver of a Chevy Camaro who did not stop after striking a pedestrian Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of California and 22nd streets.

Denver police say the driver of a dark-colored Chevy Camaro with silver rims was traveling westbound on California when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing California at 22nd.

The driver did not stop, and the pedestrian was seriously injured.

The Camaro may have minor damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.