Denver, CO

Driver of Chevy Camaro did not stop after hitting pedestrian in Five Points

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
The Denver Police Department is searching for the driver of a Chevy Camaro who did not stop after striking a pedestrian Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of California and 22nd streets.

Denver police say the driver of a dark-colored Chevy Camaro with silver rims was traveling westbound on California when they hit a pedestrian who was crossing California at 22nd.

The driver did not stop, and the pedestrian was seriously injured.

The Camaro may have minor damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

Comments / 1

all life is worth keeping
3d ago

our technology in cameras needs a upgrade for better service so we can identify perpetrators and catch them before they violate another person. in other cities around the world there is multiple cameras being monitored by private security services 🤔 we should look into this in America 🇺🇸

Reply
3
 

