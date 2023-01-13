Morant Doubles Down on ‘I’m Fine in the West’ Remark

The Warriors forward recently responded to the Grizzlies guard’s comments on his competition in the Western Conference.

View the original article to see embedded media.

By now, it’s evident to most NBA fans that there’s no love lost between the Grizzlies and Warriors. But, in case that wasn’t clear enough, Ja Morant turned his attention back to the reigning NBA champions this week, courtesy of a message for Draymond Green.

Last Thursday, Green took to his podcast to respond to the remarks Morant offered to ESPN’s Malika Andrews when he said “I’m fine in the West” when asked what teams he’s focusing on going into this year’s playoffs. The outspoken four-time NBA champion Green has never been shy about sharing his opinion, which he was quick to do while throwing shade at Morant and his Grizzlies teammates.

“I’m not sure he can quite make his guys believe that one, which is ‘I’m fine in the West,’” Green said. “You are fine, Ja. You are. But the Warriors in the West now, champ. So yes, you are fine, Ja. The Grizzlies on the other hand, that’s a topic for another day.”

Green’s apparent diss of Morant and the Grizzlies continued the intense war of words between both teams, and set the stage for a Morant comeback down the line. On Wednesday, the All-Star point guard delivered just that during an appearance on teammate Danny Green’s podcast where he was asked about the Warriors forward’s latest comments.

“Like I said, man, if I needed to say it like this, the Grizzlies are fine in the West and there ya go,” Morant retorted. “That’s the confidence.”

The latest back-and-forth between Morant and Green is a clear sign that both players, and possibly their respective teams, are eagerly awaiting the next time they meet on the floor. Of course, when these teams last met on Christmas Day, it was the Warriors who had the last laugh with a resounding 123–109 win.

Four days prior to that matchup was when Morant took aim at Golden State when he told Andrews on Dec. 21 that Boston, the reigning Eastern Conference champion, was the team Memphis is focused most on this season.

“Who do you look at around the league as you’re studying and say, ‘We’re gonna have to run through them?’” Andrews said.

“Celtics,” Morant replied.

“No one in the West,” Andrews asked.

“Nah, I’m fine in the West,” Morant said.

While the 23-year-old may have gotten the latest word, it’s likely that it won’t be the last in this already heated rivalry.

The next opportunity for Morant and Green to speak face-to-face will come in less than two weeks on Jan. 25 when the Grizzlies (28–13) meet the Warriors (20–21) in a rematch in San Francisco.