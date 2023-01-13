ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Morant Doubles Down on ‘I’m Fine in the West’ Remark

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsxhF_0kDF6LlX00

The Warriors forward recently responded to the Grizzlies guard’s comments on his competition in the Western Conference.

View the original article to see embedded media.

By now, it’s evident to most NBA fans that there’s no love lost between the Grizzlies and Warriors. But, in case that wasn’t clear enough, Ja Morant turned his attention back to the reigning NBA champions this week, courtesy of a message for Draymond Green.

Last Thursday, Green took to his podcast to respond to the remarks Morant offered to ESPN’s Malika Andrews when he said “I’m fine in the West” when asked what teams he’s focusing on going into this year’s playoffs. The outspoken four-time NBA champion Green has never been shy about sharing his opinion, which he was quick to do while throwing shade at Morant and his Grizzlies teammates.

“I’m not sure he can quite make his guys believe that one, which is ‘I’m fine in the West,’” Green said. “You are fine, Ja. You are. But the Warriors in the West now, champ. So yes, you are fine, Ja. The Grizzlies on the other hand, that’s a topic for another day.”

Green’s apparent diss of Morant and the Grizzlies continued the intense war of words between both teams, and set the stage for a Morant comeback down the line. On Wednesday, the All-Star point guard delivered just that during an appearance on teammate Danny Green’s podcast where he was asked about the Warriors forward’s latest comments.

“Like I said, man, if I needed to say it like this, the Grizzlies are fine in the West and there ya go,” Morant retorted. “That’s the confidence.”

The latest back-and-forth between Morant and Green is a clear sign that both players, and possibly their respective teams, are eagerly awaiting the next time they meet on the floor. Of course, when these teams last met on Christmas Day, it was the Warriors who had the last laugh with a resounding 123–109 win.

Four days prior to that matchup was when Morant took aim at Golden State when he told Andrews on Dec. 21 that Boston, the reigning Eastern Conference champion, was the team Memphis is focused most on this season.

“Who do you look at around the league as you’re studying and say, ‘We’re gonna have to run through them?’” Andrews said.

“Celtics,” Morant replied.

“No one in the West,” Andrews asked.

“Nah, I’m fine in the West,” Morant said.

While the 23-year-old may have gotten the latest word, it’s likely that it won’t be the last in this already heated rivalry.

The next opportunity for Morant and Green to speak face-to-face will come in less than two weeks on Jan. 25 when the Grizzlies (28–13) meet the Warriors (20–21) in a rematch in San Francisco.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless

Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy