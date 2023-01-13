ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Harp Design Co. of 'Fixer Upper' fame set to close its doors

By Trenton Hooker
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
Clint Harp, owner of Harp Design Co. and frequent collaborator of Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced Thursday night his Waco furniture business will close its doors.

Harp, who rose to fame in 2013 on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," and his wife, Kelly, said Friday, Jan. 20 will be the company's last day of operation. Likewise, its website will shut down midnight the same day.


"After a lot of thought and consideration, we have decided it is time to close the doors to Harp Design Co.," the couple said.

Harp said the decision came down to reaching their "limit" with obligations to other business ventures and raising a family.

The woodworker currently stars in "Restoration Road" on the Gaines' Magnolia Network and travels across the U.S. in search of restored historic buildings and features the tradespeople working to preserve them.

He said shutting the doors to the Waco location will give them a chance to devote time to other passions besides furniture.

"Creating doesn’t just have to be furniture—it can be a TV show, a podcast, a book, or any other thing that might spark me," Harp said. "I like to try new things. So, that’s what I’m going to do."

Harp said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the couple had fallen on hard times over a decade ago, but a chance encounter in 2011 with Chip Gaines at a Waco gas station changed their fortunes.

They founded Harp Design Co. that same year in downtown Waco less than a mile away from Magnolia Market.

The design company employs roughly 30 people and builds handcrafted furniture, according to its website .

Harp said the company is not accepting any new table orders, but there are a few items left for sale online. He will also be signing crafted items from the company until the last day of operation.

The couple said they'll soon release more details on the future of Harp Design Co., but they're grateful for their employees and the community support.

"Thank you also to everyone who has had a hand in creating and growing HDC over the years—you have meant the world," The Harps said in the statement. "And to our employees…your incredible hands have made so many beautiful things, and we will always be grateful."

Kathleen Hardy
3d ago

sorry you're closing your doors but I went in there to talk to you about a table and your employees were very rude you never got back with me so I went with homestead and I have a beautiful table made by Mark at Homestead

mastandrea
3d ago

too busy tweeting on liberal policies and agenda.... I feel sorry any employees who may get displaced. The Harps will be fine thanks to C+J coattails....

25 News KXXV and KRHD

