The Hill

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

NY’s Kathy Hochul silent on $33B Penn Station redevelopment plan in State of the State address

Gov. Kathy Hochul left her $33 billion Penn Station-area redevelopment proposal out of her State of the State address, heartening critics who want a less costly and less destructive way to create a new station. The Penn scheme didn’t appear, either, in the governor’s 267-page, “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda featuring “147 bold initiatives” that was released in conjunction with the speech. The “Dream” list included many transit and MTA-related projects such as the Metro-North Penn Station Access project to build new stations in the Bronx. Since the whole point of the so-called “Empire Station Complex” is supposedly to create a better Penn Station, its omission from...
NEW YORK STATE
Phys.org

Among less-educated young workers, women and Black men are paid far less

Less-educated U.S. workers often face a lifetime of financial challenges, but some among them are more disadvantaged than others: Young Asian and white men without college education are paid more—sometimes far more—than both Black men and women of all racial groups, according to a new study co-authored at UC Berkeley.
Advocate

Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias

A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Education and crime concerns are sending Black voters to the Republican Party | Guest Opinion

As another Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday approaches, our nation has much to celebrate as we strive toward King’s dream of a colorblind society. Since his assassination in 1968, our nation has elected and re-elected its first African-American president. We’ve also sworn in our first African-American woman as associate Supreme Court justice, who joins fellow African-American Clarence Thomas on the nation’s highest court.
GEORGIA STATE
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY

