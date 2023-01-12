ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Early Education Ambassadors — A Community that Serves Its Community

One Saturday morning in November, GEEARS’ Pre-K Recruitment Specialist Dawan Barfield stood before a meeting room at the Dean Rusk YMCA Head Start Academy. With his characteristic warmth and ease, he welcomed tables full of volunteers, who smiled back at him over boxed breakfasts. “Let’s start with an icebreaker,”...
The Healing Power of Parks

The past few years have affirmed the importance of parks for our physical and mental well-being. The healing power of parks, however, goes beyond personal health. Public greenspaces are also where community bonds are formed, diverse ideas are experienced, and where cultural enrichment flourishes. We also look to parks to heal and strengthen the urban environment—to manage stormwater, reduce flooding, cool and filter the air, and provide natural habitat.
Central Atlanta Progress Announces 2023 Award Recipients

Arthur Blank, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, and Sally Flocks will be recognized for their contributions to Downtown Atlanta. Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) will host their 2023 Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration at the Georgia Aquarium on February 14th. A highlight of...
Atlanta History Center’s Stone Mountain film is right medium for a myth-busting message

“Monument,” the Atlanta History Center’s (AHC) new documentary about the Confederate carving on Stone Mountain, is not just a pioneering exercise in in-house educational filmmaking. It’s also smartly speaking in the moving-picture language that has so powerfully miseducated Georgians and the world about the Lost Cause myth, from “The Birth of a Nation” to “Gone With the Wind” to “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
