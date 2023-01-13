Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Related
Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas
“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
Plano Resident Claims $1 Million Prize Weeks Before Ticket Expires
AUSTIN – A Plano resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on July 29, 2022, before the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Red Oak ISD Board Candidate Filing open from Jan. 18-Feb. 17
(RED OAK, TX) — The candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Red Oak Independent School District’s Board of Trustee election. The Board election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The election will consist of a general election with Places 3, 4, and 5 for three-year terms.
Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
Duncanville Lions Support Meadows Classic and Other Community Events
The Duncanville Lions Club has a long history of service to our community. Living up to their motto “We Serve,” they can be found working quietly behind the scenes at most local events. They also contribute funds to help sponsor events like the city’s annual Independence Day Parade on July 4 and the Sandra Meadows Classic. Visitors to the three-day varsity girls’ basketball tournament each December learn to look for someone in a gold vest with a Lions emblem for assistance.
Ariat Announces New Partnership with Dickies Arena and FWSSR
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (Jan. 10, 2023) –Texans are no stranger to the Ariat brand, chances are you already own a pair of Ariat boots or jeans. Building on their shared commitment to the western lifestyle, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Dickies Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Ariat International.
Dee Brown Inc. (DBI), Local Company, Built Midlothian Veterans Tribute Memorial
Dee Brown Inc. (DBI) recently completed stone and masonry work on the Veterans Tribute Memorial in the Midlothian Community Park, just south of Dallas. Dedicated on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, 2022, the Memorial combines colored concrete walks with four large black cubic granite benches that are set within the landscape leading up to the memorial. At the end of the walkway is a large black granite star set in the foundation of a single flagpole. An outer rim of granite contains a quote from U.S. Army General John J. Pershing, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,” spoken in remembrance of American soldiers who died in World War 1.
Glenn Heights Resident Kenneth Berta Begins 2023 Thanks to a Miracle – And Four Firefighter Paramedics
Life Saving Actions By Glenn Heights First Responders Give Kenneth Berta A 2nd Chance At Life. Few people can say they’ve died and come back to life, and in Kenneth Berta’s case, he was “brought back to life” a dozen times. It happened last year in...
Midlothian City Council Denies Electronic Sign on Highway 67
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council denied a request by local business owner Doug Hunt of Access Storage Tuesday night at its city council meeting. Hunt explained that the proposed sign, an electronic message sign on a billboard, would be an immediate asset to local businesses. The use of the signage would be for both on-site and off-premise advertising.
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Opens in Dallas Jan. 24
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” makes its North Texas premiere Jan. 24-Feb. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The romantic musical then moves to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Feb. 7-12. Tickets are on sale now for the show, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic...
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS RED OAK 7 PHASE I SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015
Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the RED OAK 7 PHASE 1 SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENING AND READING.
PUB 2023-001 ITB CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BID (RFB)
CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR BID (RFB) DUE DATE: January 19, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed bids for WESTMORELAND ARPA GENERATOR. Sealed bids will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 1:30 P.M. on January 19, 2023. Bids will be opened and firm names read out loud at 1:30 P.M. Any bids received after 1:30 P.M. on January 19, 2023, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.
Duncanville Police Investigate Fatal Sunday Morning Shooting
Duncanville, TX – On Sunday, January 15th , 2023, at approximately 2:26 a.m., Duncanville Police Officers responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 1547 Sunrise Lane. Within minutes, officers arrived at the location and discovered an adult male suffering from a single apparent gunshot wound.
DeSoto ISD May 2023 School Board Election: Candidate Filing Period Open
DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Board of Trustees election scheduled for May 6, 2023. The candidate filing period is open now through Friday, February 17, 2023. The DeSoto ISD School Board is composed of seven trustees. As...
CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:. Case No. Z-502-2022 – The City of...
Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured
Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
Yellow Rose Gala Goes to the Rodeo
Put on your best Western attire and head on over to Cowtown for a special Yellow Rose Gala event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 22. For starters, enjoy a delicious private brunch buffet plus entertainment and drinks at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum from 11:30-1 p.m.
Cedar Hill Graduate Set To Begin Nursing Career
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Harrieyah Scott graduated Magna Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University with a Nursing Degree on December 10 and is ready to begin her career. “I love the flexibility of nursing – there are so many different options,” Scott said. “I love the interaction with patients and the skills part of nursing. It is meaningful to help people with a very difficult part of their lives.”
CITY OF HUTCHINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING JANUARY 17, 2023 -Gonzales-Rodiles
JANUARY 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in City Hall at 321 N Main, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing and participate in same. The meeting will be for consideration of the following.
DeSoto Music Teacher Finalist for Music Educator Award
DESOTO – There was a total of 10 music teachers from 10 cities in eight different states who were chosen as finalists for the Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. Pamela Dawson was one of those teachers. Dawson is representing Texas,...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0