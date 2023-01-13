ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release

By Mari Yamaguchi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAqAc_0kDF46gJ00

Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer," indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support.

The government and the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced in April 2021 a plan to begin releasing the treated wastewater into the sea starting in spring 2023. They say more than 1 million tons of water stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant are hampering its decommissioning and risk leaking in the event of a major earthquake or tsunami.

Under the current plan, TEPCO will transport the treated water through a pipeline from the tanks to a coastal facility, where it will be diluted with seawater and sent through an undersea tunnel, currently under construction, to an offshore outlet. The company has acknowledged the possibility of rough winter weather and sea conditions delaying the tunnel progress.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Friday the government has adopted a revised action plan, which includes enhanced efforts to ensure safety and measures to financially support the local fishing industry and a new release target of “around spring or summer this year.”

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa said that despite the government’s new timing for the wastewater release, his company still aims to have the facility ready by the spring. He also acknowledged a lack of local understanding about the release and pledged to continue efforts to ease safety concerns.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation. Water used to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has since leaked into the basements of the reactor buildings and has been collected, treated and stored in tanks.

The release plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, local residents and Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea. Fukushima residents worry the reputation of their agricultural and fishing products will be further damaged.

Most of the radioactivity is removed from the water during treatment, but tritium cannot be removed and low levels of some other radionuclides also remain. The government and TEPCO say the environmental and health impacts will be negligible as the water will be slowly released after further treatment and dilution by large amounts of seawater.

Some scientists say the impact of long-term, low-dose exposure to tritium and other radionuclides on the environment and humans is still unknown and the release plan should be delayed. They say tritium affects humans more when it is consumed in fish.

Japan is cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency to increase the safety, transparency and understanding of the water discharge plan. An IAEA team that visited Japan a number of times for talks and plant inspections last year will visit again in January to meet with nuclear regulators and will release a final report before the planned release begins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adorable giant panda excitedly somersaults around enclosure in south China zoo

Adorable footage shows a giant panda excitedly doing somersaults around its enclosure in a south China zoo.The video shows the animal rolling around the edge of its pen whilst clutching multiple bamboo shoots.Visitors watch on as the bear leaves a trail of leaves and branches behind it.The footage was shot at a zoo in Guangzhou, China, where giant pandas serve as the national animal.The species, listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is native to southwest China.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionMore than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in BaliAmazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after his email apology to Harry and Meghan
The Independent

China: Plumes of smoke rise from fatal explosion at chemical plant in Panjin

Flames could be seen raging as plumes of smoke filled the air after an explosion at a chemical factory in China killed at least two people and injured 34 more.The blast at the plant in Panjin city, Liaoning province, has left a further 12 workers missing, officials said. Local media reported the explosion happened while staff were carrying out maintenance work at an alkylation facility on Sunday 15 January.Firefighters have brought the subsequent blaze under control and are now searching for the missing people.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionHuge fire rages at cobalt recycling factory in Chinese city of TaizhouFierce flames engulf road and cars after oil tanker explodes on China highway
The Independent

Nearly a quarter of UK chief executives admit business models will not be viable in a decade

Nearly one in four chief executives in the UK believe their current business model will no longer be viable within 10 years’ time, according to a vast annual survey published at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Yet the 22 per cent of executives in Britain who foresee being forced to change course as a result is considerably lower than the global figure of 39 per cent who felt that their business models would no longer be viable by 2033, the survey by accounting giant PwC found.Business chiefs in Britain were similarly bullish about their own companies’ prospects for the year...
The Independent

Nepal plane crash – live: Experts say Yeti Air flight seemingly stalled in mid-air before plunging into gorge

Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 68 of whom have been confirmed dead.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday. All but four bodies have been recovered.Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.Meanwhile, a video being...
The Independent

SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission

SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Russian ex-president Medvedev blasts Japanese PM over US ‘subservience’: ‘He should disembowel himself’

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev has criticised the Japanese prime minister for his “subservience” to the United States and said that he should “disembowel himself”.Fumio Kishida and US president Joe Biden met on Friday and issued a joint statement following their meeting, in which they stated “unequivocally that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way”.Mr Medvedev said the statement showed “paranoia” towards Russia and “betrayed the memory of hundreds of thousands of Japanese who were burned in the nuclear fire of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”.The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Single-use plastic plates, trays and cutlery set to be banned from October - OLD

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and a host of other items are set to be banned in England from October, the Government has said.The Department for the Environment said that a new ban will also cover single-use plastic bowls, trays as well as certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers, as the Government seeks to curb the “devastating” impact of plastic on the environment.Department officials said that England uses around 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery per year, with only 10% recycled.The change will mean that from October this year, the public will not be able to buy the banned...
The Independent

Minister says there were ‘many things’ Government did not get right in pandemic

A health minister said there are “many things” the Government did not get right during the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the controversial procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the test and trace system.But while acknowledging there were “lessons to learn” from the Covid-19 crisis, Lord Markham also pointed to successes such as the vaccine rollout and stressed the need for “balance”.There has been strong criticism of the Government over the handling of PPE contracts, which cost billions of pounds, and the quality of many items provided.It is one of the areas set to be examined by the coronavirus inquiry led...
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Wagner mercenary claims to have dodged rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway

A Wagner Group commander who claims to have deserted the Russian mercenaries is willing to testify against its leaders has described a harrowing escape across a desolate Arctic frontier to seek political asylum in Norway.Andrei Medvedev told human rights activists of a night spent dodging bullets, evading sniffer dogs and running across a frozen river in a night gown at the northernmost reaches of mainland Europe – in favour of the brutal retribution he claims to fear at the hands of his last employer.The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has sought to establish the group he founded in 2014 as key...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy