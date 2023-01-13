ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

RivCo working to increase affordable housing despite proposed state budget cuts

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBvZl_0kDF432800

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state’s budget proposal this week.

After years of budget surpluses, he has projected a more than $22 billion dollar deficit for the next fiscal year.

Governor Newsom has outlined a plan that would include scaling back some housing efforts.

Despite potential budget cuts, Riverside County told News Channel 3 it will continue to work toward increasing affordable housing.

In this proposal, $350 million would be cut from housing programs aimed at helping first-time homebuyers and affordable housing.

Although it’s not a big setback, it leaves little new funding toward housing affordability.

“Ideally, we do support homeownership and first time home buying programs. And so we would have liked to see those at least funded at the same level," said Greg Rodriguez, Deputy Director of Housing and Workforce Solutions for Riverside County.

"Even though it's not specifically housing, he did do the $1 billion allocation for the Housing and Homeless Assistance Program or a chap. So that's nice that we'll have another round of that,” Rodriguez added.

However, Rodriguez tells us this won’t deter their efforts to keep building.

“We are making progress and will continue to utilize not only the tools we have now, but we're also looking at some additional investments possibly, you know, through other private financial institutions.”

Statewide, Newsom also re-evaluated his goal for new housing units.

“2.5 million units for the new statewide goal. $1 million again affordable. That’s the numeric goal, that’s the target and we’ll continue to advance these efforts," said Governor Newsom during his budget proposal announcement.

The goal: 2.5 million by 2030. This, compared to his previous goal of 3.5 million by 2025 .

Rodriguez says that it’s up to counties and cities to help reach those numbers.

As of now, Riverside County has 20 on-going housing projects with a total of 1,500 units. About half of those projects and 900 of those units are being built here in the Coachella Valley.

“From what I see, it looks like we're on track, you know, what we need to do is get more units in the pipeline," Rodriguez explained. "Freeing up more areas that we can actually develop, that developers can come in, and it's a little more attractive to build.”

The goal:10,000 new units by 2028 in the Coachella Valley.

The legislature has until June15th to pass the budget. The state’s spending plan for the fiscal year begins on July 1st.

The post RivCo working to increase affordable housing despite proposed state budget cuts appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding

January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Newsom wants to spend more on homelessness, but with conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though California faces a projectedbudget shortfall in the tens of billions of dollars, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed to earmark an extra $1 billion this upcoming year for cities and counties to reduce homelessness while warning future state funds may only be provided under certain conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation

The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
R.A. Heim

Final stimulus payments up to $1,050 coming from the state

The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California EHM Quarantine Released

In December, a Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Riverside County, California, tested positive for EHM. Four other horses were exposed. No additional cases were confirmed, and the quarantine on the property has been released. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs firefighter recruits sworn in as department aims to tighten response times

Thirteen new recruits joined the Palm Springs Fire Department, filling critical positions as officials hope the added firefighters will reduce the time it takes to respond to emergencies. Calling themselves "13 strong," the recruits make up the largest class in Palm Springs history to graduate the fire academy training. The group was sworn in at The post Palm Springs firefighter recruits sworn in as department aims to tighten response times appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iheart.com

Students In SD County and Riverside County Can Apply for This Scholarship!

Students who live in San Diego County and Riverside County can apply for a $1000 scholarship being offered by North Island Credit Union. The credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships every year to Southern California students. High school seniors as well as community college students transferring to a 4 year university who keep a 3.0 can apply. Just go to ccu.com/studentscholarships and the deadline is March 10th.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

California sees increase in cannabis-related ER visits by older adults

To most pot smokers the adverse effects of marijuana just mean a bad trip. Maybe you get a little scared or paranoid. But, for some older folks, the effects are more serious and they end up in the hospital. A UC San Diego study of California hospital data found a 1,804% increase in cannabis-related emergency room visits among people older than 65 from 2005 to 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy