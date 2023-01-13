ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Some NU leaders also hold city positions. Here’s what they think of the NU-Evanston relationship today.

By Maia Pandey
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule

Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis High School in Manhattan, New […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Second-half struggles cause Northwestern to lose first Big Ten road game to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — A few days off of a gut-wrenching loss at home to Rutgers, Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) hoped to rebound against Michigan (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) when it traveled to Ann Arbor for a Sunday matinee matchup. Unfortunately, the Cats received their first road loss in Big Ten play, falling to the Wolverines 85-78. A layup by senior forward Robbie Beran opened scoring for the Cats, who struggled offensively to start the game, shooting 3-of-8 from the field. While defense has been a calling card for the Wildcats all season, the Wolverines kept ticking the score early. By the first four media timeout, NU already saw its deficit as large as seven, with the Wolverines shooting 3-for-4 from deep, compared to the Cats’ 0-for-3 start.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Michigan 85, Northwestern 78

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fresh off a heartbreaking three-point loss to Rutgers on Wednesday, Northwestern traveled east on Sunday for a rendezvous with Michigan. In what became a back-and-forth affair, the Wolverines pulled away late, winning 85-78. The Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) got behind the proverbial 8-ball after a lifeless start to open the game. Offensive sequences marred by a lack of movement, poor shot selection and turnovers enabled Michigan (10-7, 4-2) to build a double-digit advantage. But behind the play of senior forward Robbie Beran and some crucial bench production, NU was able to take the lead in the first half, heading into halftime up 39-37.
ANN ARBOR, MI
News Talk 1490

Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mexican restaurant Zentli brings home cooking and warmth to Evanston

Marcos Rivera, Alfonso Nieves Ruiz and Danny Howard created their restaurant Zentli as a love letter to the flavors and artwork of Mexico. Rivera, Nieves Ruiz and Howard began developing Zentli three years ago, but the pandemic postponed its opening until late December. Every dish on the menu is corn-based — hence, the name Zentli, which means corn in Nahuatl and pays homage to the staple’s importance to Mexican culture.
EVANSTON, IL
97ZOK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune

Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
CHICAGO, IL

