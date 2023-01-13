Some NU leaders also hold city positions. Here’s what they think of the NU-Evanston relationship today.

Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missionsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
More Chicago Families Turning to Private, Charter Schools as CPS Enrollment Declines
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Chicago Public Schools has been working to combat declining enrollment and funding challenges — but a significant number of low-income families of color are choosing to leave the district, opting for private and charter schools.
News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule
Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis High School in Manhattan, New […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Second-half struggles cause Northwestern to lose first Big Ten road game to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A few days off of a gut-wrenching loss at home to Rutgers, Northwestern (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) hoped to rebound against Michigan (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) when it traveled to Ann Arbor for a Sunday matinee matchup. Unfortunately, the Cats received their first road loss in Big Ten play, falling to the Wolverines 85-78. A layup by senior forward Robbie Beran opened scoring for the Cats, who struggled offensively to start the game, shooting 3-of-8 from the field. While defense has been a calling card for the Wildcats all season, the Wolverines kept ticking the score early. By the first four media timeout, NU already saw its deficit as large as seven, with the Wolverines shooting 3-for-4 from deep, compared to the Cats’ 0-for-3 start.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Michigan 85, Northwestern 78
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fresh off a heartbreaking three-point loss to Rutgers on Wednesday, Northwestern traveled east on Sunday for a rendezvous with Michigan. In what became a back-and-forth affair, the Wolverines pulled away late, winning 85-78. The Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) got behind the proverbial 8-ball after a lifeless start to open the game. Offensive sequences marred by a lack of movement, poor shot selection and turnovers enabled Michigan (10-7, 4-2) to build a double-digit advantage. But behind the play of senior forward Robbie Beran and some crucial bench production, NU was able to take the lead in the first half, heading into halftime up 39-37.
Chicago public safety starts with economic prosperity: Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green
Mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green’s name will be the first one on the ballot for mayor of Chicago on Feb. 28, but there are a lot of names on the ballot — including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Green, though, said his experience sets him apart.
News Talk 1490
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
Daily Northwestern
Mexican restaurant Zentli brings home cooking and warmth to Evanston
Marcos Rivera, Alfonso Nieves Ruiz and Danny Howard created their restaurant Zentli as a love letter to the flavors and artwork of Mexico. Rivera, Nieves Ruiz and Howard began developing Zentli three years ago, but the pandemic postponed its opening until late December. Every dish on the menu is corn-based — hence, the name Zentli, which means corn in Nahuatl and pays homage to the staple’s importance to Mexican culture.
High School in Glenview expanding healthcare services
Glenbrook South High School is expanding its health care services. The new Glenbrook School Health Center will add onto existing health services the school nurse already offers for students who might need more complex care.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
The Top Ranked ‘Dog-Friendly’ Beach in the USA is in Illinois
If you are trying to take your four-legged family member on a trip they will never forget they you have to take them to the number one dog beach in the USA, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. The travel website tripsavvy.com released a list called...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
thereporteronline.net
Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune
Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
