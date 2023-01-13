Read full article on original website
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Is Josh Harris now the favorite to be the next Commanders' owner?
Over the weekend, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports broke the news that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t even placed a bid on the Washington Commanders. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington followed Perez’s report, saying he’d heard the same and added more context to the report.
Amid a bad run for Kentucky basketball, players stuck by Calipari. ‘That was for Coach.’
After the South Carolina loss, Kentucky’s CJ Fredrick responded to criticism of John Calipari. After the Tennessee win, they celebrated together.
