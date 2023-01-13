ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

NY’s Kathy Hochul silent on $33B Penn Station redevelopment plan in State of the State address

Gov. Kathy Hochul left her $33 billion Penn Station-area redevelopment proposal out of her State of the State address, heartening critics who want a less costly and less destructive way to create a new station. The Penn scheme didn’t appear, either, in the governor’s 267-page, “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda featuring “147 bold initiatives” that was released in conjunction with the speech. The “Dream” list included many transit and MTA-related projects such as the Metro-North Penn Station Access project to build new stations in the Bronx. Since the whole point of the so-called “Empire Station Complex” is supposedly to create a better Penn Station, its omission from...
Benzinga

Psychedelics Companies Join The Race To Develop Much-Needed Anxiety Treatment

Life sciences biotech company Cybin Inc. CYBN announced its selection of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) with or without Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as the target indication for its proprietary deuterated DMT molecule, CYB004. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the US, with over 40 million...

