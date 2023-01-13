Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
Related
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee
It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
WSMV
MLK March returns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) is holding the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Nashville on Monday morning after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19. All Nashvillians are invited to join the celebration, which begins at Jefferson Street Baptist Church and continues with a convocation at the Gentry Center.
WSMV
Missing Nashville man found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Nashville man after he was located safely on Monday morning. The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Claybrooks Sr. early Monday morning after he went missing on Sunday. Claybrooks has a medical condition that likely made it difficult for him to find his own way home, safely.
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols QB Joe Milton throwing from one knee has fans in awe
A video making its way around social media this week has fans in awe of Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton’s arm. The video shows Milton throwing to the back of the end zone from the 50-yard line while on one knee in Tennessee’s practice facility. There are some...
WSMV
Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Nashville on Monday. The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Claybrooks Sr. on Monday and believes he has a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to find his own way home, safely.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family
The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
WSMV
Sunday evening weather update
One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in...
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
Nashville Parent
Blue Man Group Returns to Nashville This January
Feeling extra blue this January? Mark your calendars for the percussive performance comedy of the Blue Man Group, returning to Nashville for a limited, three-performance engagement at TPAC’s Jackson Hall Jan. 24 – 26. Attendees can expect the signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy —...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett
NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
WSMV
Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
Comments / 0