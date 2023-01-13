ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jolene Tiana Murray
3d ago

Wow!!! you have citizens who goes through the process and gets turned down. I'm all for helping others but your own citizens need help. You have homeless people, people who can't afford food, and people who are struggling to pay rent and high taxes. Take care of your own people first before helping anyone who is not from this state or country. This shows NJ who comes first in these situations and it's definitely not NJ

Holly Crivelli
3d ago

Oh... Is that why I have a $1500 deductible each year and can no longer afford to go to doctor or have tests done...???.. and I have to pay monthly to have insurance that I can't use... I want insurance that actually pays for stuff. Put me in the collection agency because I can't afford to pay for everyone else and myself. Je r k of fs.

FREEBIRD
3d ago

Don't forget to wonder why your hospital ER's are clogged and there are a "shortage" of health care workers. No shortage at all. They are being overwhelmed by the illegals who don't belong here in the first place. Thank Gov Snaggletooth because govt cares about you

94.5 PST

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
NJ Spotlight

Social justice advocates fear for progressive agenda in NJ

They were left deflated by Murphy’s State of the State address. By many accounts, Gov. Murphy’s State of the State speech showed that he’s veering away from the publicly progressive politician he once campaigned to be. But he’s not the only one in the Democratic Party taking this strategy, worrying progressive advocates about their agenda in the years ahead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Protect yourself – New wave of text scams hitting NJ

A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Governor Extends Deadline to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

New Jersey Governor Murphy has extended the deadline to apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. Applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced during his State of the State speech that he will be extending the deadline for the ANCHOR program. The program is a property tax relief for homeowners and renters in New Jersey. Due to the extension, applicants will now have until February 28 to apply for the tax relief. Previously, the deadline was extended from December 30 to January 31 only. In 2022, Murphy and other fellow Democrats disclosed the $2 billion ANCHOR program. This program was intended to provide the residents with help amidst the country’s rising property taxes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Prescription-free birth control to be allowed at NJ pharmacies

New law will take effect after rules are drawn up for pharmacists. “We can proudly say that we have finally freed the pill.” Sen Shirley Turner (D-Mercer) means birth control pills. She has pushed to make them more accessible since 2015, sponsoring a bill to let New Jersey pharmacists dispense the pills without a prescription. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law Friday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

A Review of Gov. Murphy’s 2023 State of the State Address

Governor Murphy reviews his administration’s efforts in 2022 and outlines what’s to come in 2023 in State the State address. On Tuesday, Governor Murphy delivered the first in-person State of the State address since January 2020 at the State House in Trenton – Murphy’s fifth State of the State address since the start of his administration.
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers

A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

