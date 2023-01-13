ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Severe weather | Storm damage in Cobb County

Severe storms ripped through portions of North Georgia, including Cobb County. Some of the damage includes trees into homes. One couple recalls what they saw and heard as the tornado-warned storms moved through.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown

ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
GRIFFIN, GA
WMAZ

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 5 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
GRIFFIN, GA

