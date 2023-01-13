Read full article on original website
Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
National Weather Service determines that the damage in South Cobb was caused by a tornado
Cobb County government announced on its social media that the National Weather Service determined a tornado caused the damage to dozens of houses in South Cobb last Thursday, January 12. Here is how the county described the finding on its Facebook page:. “WEATHER SERVICE: Tornado hit Austell area. “A National...
Scammers trying to take advantage of people with damaged homes after tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta counties are warning their residents about possible construction scammers in the area. Tornadoes hit Troup and Spalding counties on Thursday afternoon and left destruction in their wake for many neighbors. Now, some vulnerable homeowners could have to fend off scammers as well.
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Cobb County Thursday
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF1 tornado tore through Cobb County during the violent storms on Jan. 12th. The Enhanced Fujita scale is what NWS uses to rate tornado intensity based on the severity of the damage they cause. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
Severe weather | Storm damage in Cobb County
Severe storms ripped through portions of North Georgia, including Cobb County. Some of the damage includes trees into homes. One couple recalls what they saw and heard as the tornado-warned storms moved through.
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
Habersham County man arrested, charged with mail theft in several North Georgia counties
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Habersham County man was arrested and charged with mail theft stemming back to a litany of incidents in the summer of 2020. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Beasley, 29, of Clarkesville, stole mail from several counties across North Georgia. Beasley...
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
Storm damage | Tree goes into home in Lilburn
Severe storms caused significant damage in parts of North Georgia. In Lilburn in Gwinnett County, a tree went through a mobile home. Thankfully no one was injured.
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 5 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
Tornado damage: 5-year-old confirmed dead in Georgia as severe weather threatens the Southeast
A five-year-old child is confirmed dead in Georgia, following a severe tornado that ripped through the state and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Stockbridge non-profit provides relief to Griffin residents amid power outages
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In Griffin, thousands of people are still without power days after a deadly tornado ripped through the area—leaving destruction in its path. For some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, no power means no heat amid freezing cold temperatures, and many are struggling to find food.
