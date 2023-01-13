Read full article on original website
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
fox5atlanta.com
Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Damage at Griffin funeral home
Storms swept into Griffin, causing significant damage to the area. One man says he was at his girlfriend's house when he heard a loud crash outside. Turns out it was a large tree that had toppled over. He recalls everything he experienced.
WXIA 11 Alive
Storm cleanup in Griffin
The storm cleanup continued Saturday, which was nailed with an EF-3 tornado Thursday. 11Alive's Karys Belger spent the day with families as they try to recover.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge non-profit provides relief to Griffin residents amid power outages
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In Griffin, thousands of people are still without power days after a deadly tornado ripped through the area—leaving destruction in its path. For some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, no power means no heat amid freezing cold temperatures, and many are struggling to find food.
Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Widespread damage across Spalding County following multiple tornadoes
Community rallies to help Griffin middle schoolers return home. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100. 114 years young!. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta News First at 4 - second half...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Over 100 homes damaged by the storm in Troup County
Neighbors there are digging through the debris working to pick up the pieces. More than 100 homes were damaged in LaGrange.
Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of 8 searching for new home after storm destroys Austell house
AUSTELL, Ga. - A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live after a tree crashed down onto their Austell home. After losing their home and two of their cars, the family says they are "grateful" because they have what is important, each other.
WALA-TV FOX10
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman who may be Georgia's oldest living resident turns 114 years 'young'
ATLANTA - Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her. "Glory. God is good," Nina Willis said. Praise is on her mind as she celebrates turning 114 years old. "Your hands are...
WXIA 11 Alive
Child dies in Butts County after storm
The Butts County Medical Examiner told 11Alive a tree fell on a car traveling down Hailey Road in Jackson, Ga. The child died from the injuries.
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
