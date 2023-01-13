ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm damage | Damage at Griffin funeral home

Storms swept into Griffin, causing significant damage to the area. One man says he was at his girlfriend's house when he heard a loud crash outside. Turns out it was a large tree that had toppled over. He recalls everything he experienced.
GRIFFIN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Storm cleanup in Griffin

The storm cleanup continued Saturday, which was nailed with an EF-3 tornado Thursday. 11Alive's Karys Belger spent the day with families as they try to recover.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Cleanup continues after a tornado in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Trees pulled at the root and collapsed power lines were still prevalent in Griffin, Georgia on Saturday. Three days after a tornado touched down in the city, people were still returning to their homes as they attempted to salvage what they could. For many, like Tiffany...
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA, GA

