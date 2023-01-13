ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: Arabian Oryx, Siberian Tigers, Flying Squid

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

Dogsledding in the dark in Svalbard, a trout-catching contest in South Korea, lava in Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, tornado damage in Alabama, heavy rain and floods in California, Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, an invasion of Brazil’s Congress by pro-Bolsonaro protesters in Brasilia, and much more

Cashmere goats graze on foliage as they wander through brush above the beach in Bournemouth, England, on January 9, 2023. Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council began a goat-grazing scheme in 2020 on the East Cliff, overlooking Bournemouth beach. The aim is to encourage British feral goats to manage vegetation along the cliff tops naturally. Grazing by livestock is seen as the only long-term and viable solution for cliff management.
The rising sun shines on deer as morning mist lifts from a meadow in Randers Dyrehave, near Fladbro, in Jutland, Denmark, on January 10, 2023. # Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP / Getty
Revelers watch "Saurian and the Witnesses of Outer Space," a night parade by the French Plasticiens Volants company during the Santiago a Mil international dance, theater, and visual-arts festival, in Santiago, Chile, on January 10, 2023. # Matias Delacroix / AP
People attend a bonfire in Independence Square outside the Parliament building on the eve of the 32nd anniversary of the Day of the Defenders of Freedom "Battle for the Freedom of Nations" in Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 12, 2023. # Mindaugas Kulbis / AP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar toward Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 11, 2023. # Evgeniy Maloletka / AP
Bolivia's rider Daniel Jager Nosiglia competes in stage 10 of the 2023 Dakar Rally, between Haradh and Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2023. # Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
A man rides his bicycle past other parked bicycles in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong, on January 6, 2023. # Isaac Lawrence / AFP / Getty
Supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. Brazilian police used tear gas to repel hundreds of Bolsonaro's supporters after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fight with security forces during an invasion of the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. Hundreds of Bolsonaro's supporters broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court, in a dramatic protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week.

A worker carries the head of a Lady Justice statue following Brazil's antidemocratic riots, at the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, on January 10, 2023. # Mateus Bonomi / Anadolu Agency / Getty
A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association displays his balancing skills atop a bamboo ladder during the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire Review in Tokyo, Japan, on January 6, 2023. # Issei Kato / Reuters
Thiago Salgado from the U.S. flips in the air after attempting to ride a bull named Razzmatazz during round three of the 2023 PBR Unleash the Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on January 8, 2023. # Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
Police remove a climate activist from Leutzerath, near Erkelenz, Germany, on January 11, 2023. The village is located on the edge of the expanding Garzweiler open-pit coal mine. Despite heavy protests , RWE, the mine's owner, plans to extract the underlying lignite. # Bernd Lauter / Getty
Germany's Romed Baumann competes in a training session for the men's downhill event during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 11, 2023. # Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
Coaches stand on ladders, filming during a training session for the men's downhill-ski event in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 11, 2023. # Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
Siberian tigers are fed by visitors in a bus at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, on January 6, 2023. # Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty
Children and a priest break traditional Christmas bread to mark Orthodox Christmas Day festivities in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, on January 7, 2023. Children traditionally scramble for a piece of the bread, searching for a gold coin hidden inside. # Radivoje Pavicic / AP
Bulgarian Orthodox faithful dive into the water of a lake to catch a wooden crucifix as part of the Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, on January 6, 2023. Traditionally, an Eastern Orthodox priest throws a cross in the lake, and it is believed that the one who retrieves it—as well as all the others who swim in the icy waters—will be healthy throughout the year.

A flying squid takes to the air beside the research-and-supply vessel Marion Dufresne, as it sails through the Indian Ocean. # Patrick Hertzog / AFP / Getty
A car sits submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through Windsor, California, on January 9, 2023. The San Francisco Bay Area continued to get drenched by powerful atmospheric-river events that brought high winds and flooding rains. # Justin Sullivan / Getty
A competitor dodges an incoming car during stage nine of the 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on January 10, 2023. # Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
A member of the carnival group La Vijanera de Silio, playing the role of a wild bear, runs during an ancient traditional festival in the town of Silio, Spain, on January 7, 2023. # Alvaro Barrientos / AP
Pauline Torres carries belongings from her flooded Merced, California, home on January 10, 2023. # Noah Berger / AP
An aerial view of a car and a pickup truck swallowed up by a sinkhole as another storm created by a series of atmospheric rivers inundated California on January 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. Two people from one vehicle were able to climb out before the hole grew larger, and passengers of the other vehicle were rescued by about 50 firefighters using a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder. Victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Debris from damaged buildings lies scattered after a tornado tore through downtown Selma, Alabama, on January 12, 2023. # Butch Dill / AP
A herd of Arabian oryx grazes in a conservation area with the Dubai city skyline in the distance, on January 8, 2023. # Kamran Jebreili / AP
An aerial view of a maze in a wetland park in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, photographed on January 6, 2023. # Wu Wei / VCG / Getty
This photo shows the inside of the summit crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on January 6, 2023. Kilauea has begun erupting less than one month after it and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa had stopped releasing lava. # U.S. Geological Survey / AP
A stork rests on a street light as starlings fly close by, near the city of Beer Sheva, Israel, on January 11, 2023. # Amir Cohen / Reuters
Participants cast lines through holes drilled in the surface of a frozen river during a trout-catching contest in Hwacheon, South Korea, on January 7, 2023. # Ahn Young-joon / AP
A view of the Sumela Monastery, a historical Greek-Orthodox monastery carved into the Pontic Mountains in Trabzon, Turkey, seen on January 10, 2023. # Hakan Burak Altunoz / Anadolu Agency / Getty
A waning gibbous moon rises behind the Chrysler Building in New York City on January 8, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. # Gary Hershorn / Getty
A dogsledding trip returns to a dog yard in Bolterdalen, Norway, on January 10, 2023. The yard is located six miles from the main village in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago so close to the North Pole that it is shrouded in continuous darkness in the winter. # Daniel Cole / AP
Children play with a tire along a street in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on January 9, 2023. # AFP / Getty
People gather in a station as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London, England, on January 8, 2023. # Kin Cheung / AP

