If I’m being honest, most of the time when I’m making a sandwich for myself for lunch, it’s a pretty boring sandwich. Some sliced sandwich bread, some turkey or ham, some mayo and mustard, a slice of cheese, and some lettuce. Why? Well, that’s what I usually have in the fridge and sandwiches aren’t something I generally plan for, they’re something I throw together. But do you know what sandwich you absolutely should plan for? These Baked Italian Subs. They’re easy to make, but are anything but basic or boring. Think three kinds of meat and provolone baked up in a roll until it’s all comfortingly warm and encased in some toasty dough. That’s pretty impossible to resist.

23 HOURS AGO