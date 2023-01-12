ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12tomatoes.com

Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars by Meg Tucker

Meg Tucker won first place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest with her Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars. She says “These easy to make Triple Chocolate Cherry Bars are festive, moist, and fudgy. Topped with creamy condensed milk, cherries, crunchy pecans, and white chocolate this decadent holiday dessert is worth celebrating!”
WTRF- 7News

KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’

KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’ KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures. The collection is vegan, free of […]
12tomatoes.com

Baked Italian Subs

If I’m being honest, most of the time when I’m making a sandwich for myself for lunch, it’s a pretty boring sandwich. Some sliced sandwich bread, some turkey or ham, some mayo and mustard, a slice of cheese, and some lettuce. Why? Well, that’s what I usually have in the fridge and sandwiches aren’t something I generally plan for, they’re something I throw together. But do you know what sandwich you absolutely should plan for? These Baked Italian Subs. They’re easy to make, but are anything but basic or boring. Think three kinds of meat and provolone baked up in a roll until it’s all comfortingly warm and encased in some toasty dough. That’s pretty impossible to resist.
12tomatoes.com

Pineapple Dressing by Kelli Davidson

This recipe won 2nd place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest!. Kelli Davidson won second place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest with this Pineapple Dressing recipe. She says:. This recipe became a part of our family’s traditions in the very early 60s right after Hawaii became a state and...
HAWAII STATE
12tomatoes.com

Former Chemist Does A Deep Dive On The Hidden Ingredients In Fast Food

Fast food is a great option on the nights when we are unable to put a dinner together in time, but what happens when we rely on it too much? Unfortunately, various health issues can come into play. Literacy is everything when it comes to these types of decisions. When...
12tomatoes.com

Amish Oatmeal Cake

The best “lazy” cake you’ll ever make. It’s no secret that the Amish have some truly tasty recipes. From whoopie pies to friendship bread their baked goods are particularly enjoyed by just about everyone. There’s a simple goodness to many of these recipes that doesn’t rely on fancy techniques or expensive ingredients to make delicious food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy