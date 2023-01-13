Read full article on original website
Ed Taylor
3d ago
....didnt the federal government, earlier this week, give consideration to outlawing gas stoves in new construction and remodeling project's because of health risks?
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Major Tax Cuts — How Much Will You Save?
By almost any measure, New Jersey has one of the highest tax rates of any state in the country -- for both income and property taxes. The Garden State might never find itself on the lower end of the...
NJ Environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop Raiding the Clean Energy Fund
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
Business Report: Incentivizing remote jobs in NJ, Terminal A hiccups
In his State of the State address, Gov. Phil Murphy called for development of a program of state tax incentives for companies offering remote work. A survey from the career site Ladders projects that the number of people working remotely will increase this year and that by the end of 2023, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote.
newsfromthestates.com
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
PA adopts new regulations for drinking water
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
Business Report: Corporate tax update, liquor license reform, pipeline appeal
Business groups like what they hear from Murphy on corporate-business tax surcharge. Business groups are applauding Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments this week on Bloomberg TV that he may support letting the corporate-business tax surcharge sunset at the end of this year. The tax rate is currently 11.5%, the highest in the country. When the surcharge was introduced in 2018, it was supposed to be temporary, until the Legislature extended it through the end of this year. Dropping the tax rate back to 9% would make the state more competitive and more affordable, according to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Bracken.
Pennsylvania sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection adopted new limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues, including some cancers. The...
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to stop gas tax hike, but price at the pump expected to fall
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s gas tax is a major funding source for the upkeep and repair of roads and bridges across the state. It’s also one of the highest gas taxes across the nation. An automatic increase of the tax, set to kick in 2023, is...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
Governor Murphy has a whale of a problem with his offshore energy plan | Mulshine
That great American novel “Moby-Dick” begins with the narrator inviting the reader to observe the shoreline of Manhattan:. “Circumambulate the city of a dreamy Sabbath afternoon … What do you see? Posted like silent sentinels all around the town, stand thousands upon thousands of mortal men fixed in ocean reveries.”
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further. In Madison, a small town in Morris County which voted two-thirds in favor of...
EDA lures new offshore-wind developer to NJ wind port
Atlantic Shores to lease 35 acres at emerging port in Lower Alloways Creek for its 1.5-gigawatt project. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, a major developer in the wind-energy sector, has signed on as a tenant at the New Jersey Wind Port, bolstering the state’s efforts to be a hub for the emerging industry on the Eastern Seaboard.
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based nonprofits Project Ready and Newark Trust for Education dug into the issue...
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
cranberryeagle.com
State agency challenges FCC’s national broadband map
A number of areas in Butler County were included among about 35,000 locations statewide submitted as part of a bulk challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority announced Friday. This action will prompt the FCC to work directly with internet service providers...
