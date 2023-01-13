Business groups like what they hear from Murphy on corporate-business tax surcharge. Business groups are applauding Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments this week on Bloomberg TV that he may support letting the corporate-business tax surcharge sunset at the end of this year. The tax rate is currently 11.5%, the highest in the country. When the surcharge was introduced in 2018, it was supposed to be temporary, until the Legislature extended it through the end of this year. Dropping the tax rate back to 9% would make the state more competitive and more affordable, according to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Bracken.

3 DAYS AGO