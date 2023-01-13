ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

Ed Taylor
3d ago

....didnt the federal government, earlier this week, give consideration to outlawing gas stoves in new construction and remodeling project's because of health risks?

Reply
2
YourErie

PA adopts new regulations for drinking water

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Corporate tax update, liquor license reform, pipeline appeal

Business groups like what they hear from Murphy on corporate-business tax surcharge. Business groups are applauding Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments this week on Bloomberg TV that he may support letting the corporate-business tax surcharge sunset at the end of this year. The tax rate is currently 11.5%, the highest in the country. When the surcharge was introduced in 2018, it was supposed to be temporary, until the Legislature extended it through the end of this year. Dropping the tax rate back to 9% would make the state more competitive and more affordable, according to New Jersey Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Bracken.
FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions

(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further. In Madison, a small town in Morris County which voted two-thirds in favor of...
MADISON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

EDA lures new offshore-wind developer to NJ wind port

Atlantic Shores to lease 35 acres at emerging port in Lower Alloways Creek for its 1.5-gigawatt project. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, a major developer in the wind-energy sector, has signed on as a tenant at the New Jersey Wind Port, bolstering the state’s efforts to be a hub for the emerging industry on the Eastern Seaboard.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
cranberryeagle.com

State agency challenges FCC’s national broadband map

A number of areas in Butler County were included among about 35,000 locations statewide submitted as part of a bulk challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority announced Friday. This action will prompt the FCC to work directly with internet service providers...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
