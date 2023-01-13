ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Idaho Job and Career Fair tomorrow

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Connect with a wide range of companies at the Idaho Job & Career Fair on Jan. 17. Meet face-to-face with company representatives from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in West Boise/Meridian. (1789 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642.) Full-time and...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Soriano's double-double helps St. John's over No. 6 UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — St. John's did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years — beat UConn in Hartford. Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.
HARTFORD, CT

