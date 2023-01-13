HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — St. John's did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years — beat UConn in Hartford. Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO