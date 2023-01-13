ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Lady Vols stay perfect in league play with win over Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee improved to 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday, defeating Georgia 68-55 in front of a packed Thompson-Boling Arena sporting the largest crowd of the season for the Lady Vols. Sunday, the ladies also debuted their Summitt Legacy series Summitt Blue uniforms, capping the afternoon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022

Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge

A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday. A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road. “Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE

