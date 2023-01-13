Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols stay perfect in league play with win over Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee improved to 6-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday, defeating Georgia 68-55 in front of a packed Thompson-Boling Arena sporting the largest crowd of the season for the Lady Vols. Sunday, the ladies also debuted their Summitt Legacy series Summitt Blue uniforms, capping the afternoon...
Mississippi State ‘very motivated’ vs. No. 5 Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee will look to pick up the pieces Tuesday, hitting the road to face Mississippi State three days
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
WATE
Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia
The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
Nico Iamaleava discusses Tennessee and the Polynesian Bowl
No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, Nico Iamaleava gives an update on how things are going with the Vols and expectations for spring football.
How Tennessee's transfers fared with their new teams in 2022
Over the course of Tennessee’s breakthrough 2022 season, head coach Josh Heupel or his players referenced “those who stayed” as the catalysts for an 11-win campaign, the best season for the Vols since 2001 – but what about those players who didn’t stick around in Knoxville? Tennessee was hit hard with departures via the NCAA transfer portal ahead of Heupel’s first season in 2021, but the offseason defections weren’t as damaging in terms of quality or quantity in 2022. There were a few notable departures, though, and with the season in the books, it’s a good time to take a look at how some ex-Vols fared with their new programs this season.
Tennessee Among Contenders for Colin Simmons
Edge rusher Colin Simmons is beginning to narrow in on his recruitment, and the Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly in the mix.
Vols' four-star guard signee arrives at Tennessee as early enrollee
Tennessee's highest-ranked signee in its class of 2023 arrived on campus this week as an early enrollee and was in attendance for the fifth-ranked Vols' 63-56 loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. Four-star guard Freddie Dilione decided last month to graduate high school early and enroll with the Vols. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl reflects on coaching Chris Lofton at Tennessee ahead of jersey retirement
Tennessee is set to retire Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Volunteers’ game against Kentucky. Bruce Pearl, who coached Lofton’s final 3 seasons at UT (2005-08), reflected on their time together on Rocky Top. “We had number 5 and the other team...
Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others
Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
LOOK: Williams Nwaneri Visits Tennessee
Defensive end Williams Nwaneri visited Tennessee over the weekend. The five-star defender had a great time, as did many Volunteer recruits.
Josh Heupel Visits Five-Star 2025 Quarterback
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel visited Brentwood High School quarterback George MacIntyre on Friday evening.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
WKRN
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. Homicide investigation underway after...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday. A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road. “Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for...
wvlt.tv
$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resource officers are investigating a poaching case of an elk in McCreary County. Officers said a department employee found the elk carcass on Jan. 13 near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management area. The elk was...
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
WATE
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
