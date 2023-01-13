ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Sign theft charge against September is dropped

When Councilman Scott September left office last week, he no longer had a cloud hanging over his head. That’s because a misdemeanor case accusing him of tempering with campaign signs during the August Primary went away. “This case was reviewed and prosecution declined on Dec. 15, 2022,” Phoenix city...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix PD investigating deadly shooting in north Phoenix

Very difficult, if not impossible, travel continues to be expected at times in northern and eastern Arizona. Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix PD releases body camera of reporter's detainment

The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage from a viral incident involving an officer detaining a Wall Street Journal reporter. The video documents the full events that led to Officer Caleb Zimmerman handcuffing journalist Dion Rabouin outside a Chase Bank in north Phoenix on November 23, 2022. Watch...
PHOENIX, AZ

