Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
AZFamily
New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
AZFamily
Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a north Phoenix fast food restaurant early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue around 4 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
East Valley Tribune
Sign theft charge against September is dropped
When Councilman Scott September left office last week, he no longer had a cloud hanging over his head. That’s because a misdemeanor case accusing him of tempering with campaign signs during the August Primary went away. “This case was reviewed and prosecution declined on Dec. 15, 2022,” Phoenix city...
AZFamily
Phoenix PD investigating deadly shooting in north Phoenix
Very difficult, if not impossible, travel continues to be expected at times in northern and eastern Arizona. Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe.
12news.com
Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
fox10phoenix.com
Volunteers in Phoenix clean up 27th Avenue: 'It brings revitalization'
More than a hundred volunteers spent hours this weekend morning cleaning up 27th Avenue in Phoenix. Residents say they've had issues with crime over the years and they're doing what they can now to change that. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
'I feel like I was robbed': Fiancée of I-10 crash victim speaks out
ARIZONA, USA — It began as a typical day. Ryan Gooding woke up at 5 a.m. and got ready for work. His drive to Coolidge from his South Phoenix home was about an hour long. “He left at his same usual time,” said Nikki Johnson. “I usually wake up, smooch him, get back into bed, and sleep.”
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
AZFamily
Police want help finding man who allegedly knocked out woman near Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Police are seeking the suspect who knocked out a woman as he was driving away after he reportedly stole a large roll of artificial grass from a home in October 2022 in the Laveen area. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, around 8:25 p.m.,...
12news.com
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix PD releases body camera of reporter's detainment
The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage from a viral incident involving an officer detaining a Wall Street Journal reporter. The video documents the full events that led to Officer Caleb Zimmerman handcuffing journalist Dion Rabouin outside a Chase Bank in north Phoenix on November 23, 2022. Watch...
Comments / 0