Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open's first round.
ng-sportingnews.com
Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open second round
American and world No.7 Coco Gauff will meet British tennis player Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open. Gauff proceeded with ease on the first day of the Grand Slam, passing Czech Katerina Siniakova in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. The 18-year-old defeated her opponent 6-1...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
Tennis legend suffering from two forms of cancer
Earlier this month, tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced that she’d recently been diagnosed with two forms of cancer — throat and breast. “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” she told the Women’s Tennis Association. In a statement on her website, the 59-time Grand Slam champion gave further details: “I have been diagnosed with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dave Rennie sacked, Eddie Jones to coach Wallabies at 2023 World Cup
Eddie Jones will coach the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup following the sacking of Dave Rennie by Rugby Australia. Rennie had been in charge of the team since late 2019 and was contracted through the World Cup in the spring but just four wins from 15 internationals last year saw the pressure rise on the Kiwi coach.
ng-sportingnews.com
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more
Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 heavyweight boxing fight
A rising heavyweight, Efe Ajagba must get past a new, motivated opponent on January 14. The 28-year-old faces off against Stephan Shaw. The fight will be inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Ajagba was supposed to fight Oscar Rivas, who had to back out due to injury.
Comments / 0