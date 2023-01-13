ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open's first round.
Tennis legend suffering from two forms of cancer

Earlier this month, tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced that she’d recently been diagnosed with two forms of cancer — throat and breast.  “This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” she told the Women’s Tennis Association.  In a statement on her website, the 59-time Grand Slam champion gave further details: “I have been diagnosed with...
Dave Rennie sacked, Eddie Jones to coach Wallabies at 2023 World Cup

Eddie Jones will coach the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup following the sacking of Dave Rennie by Rugby Australia. Rennie had been in charge of the team since late 2019 and was contracted through the World Cup in the spring but just four wins from 15 internationals last year saw the pressure rise on the Kiwi coach.
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more

Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.

