Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Stefanos Tsitsipas is well-placed to break grand slam maiden at Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is undoubtedly a polarising figure in the world of tennis, and his bid to break a grand slam maiden continued throughout the year of 2022. But heading into the new year and the Australian Open, the 24-year-old is fully focused and believes an increased level of maturity will hold him in good stead.
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Kyrgios unfazed by lack of preparation, added pressure for Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios believes his lack of warm-up matches and the added pressure won't change his performances in the Australian Open, with the local hope one of the favourites in the men's draw. The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2022, making the final at Wimbledon and winning the doubles at last year's...
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Andy Murray playing today? Next Australian Open 2023 match vs Matteo Berrettini date and time

Andy Murray heads into the Australian Open at the twilight of his career with little pressure or expectation on his shoulders as an unseeded player. But the evergreen competitive spirit running through his veins that has seen him endear himself to the British public over the years will of course be on show when he kicks off his campaign Down Under once again.
ng-sportingnews.com

Jason Kubler flies the Aussie flag with quality first-round win at Australian Open 2023

Australian wildcard Jason Kubler has progressed to the second round of the Australian Open with a quality victory over tricky Argentine Sebastian Baez. The 29-year-old enjoyed a straight sets 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over his 44th-ranked opponent on John Cain Arena to set up an intriguing match-up with US Open 2022 semi-finalist Karen Khachanov.
ng-sportingnews.com

Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open

Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 29-year-old has been struggling with a knee issue in recent months, and despite her best efforts, has been unable to recover in time for the first grand slam of 2023. The world No.35 missed out on representing Australia...
ng-sportingnews.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas views the United Cup as a remedy for the ‘lonely sport’ of tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas has praised the United Cup concept after the 24-year-old starred for Greece in the inaugural tournament earlier this month. “We didn't prevail and come victorious,” he said after his nation lost to Italy in their semi-final contest. “But it was definitely one of those events that tennis is lacking. Tennis doesn't have events like this. Tennis is a very individual, lonely sport.”
ng-sportingnews.com

Rafael Nadal reflects on tough spell ahead of his Australian Open title defence

Rafael Nadal is unconcerned with his recent lack of victories as he prepares to defend his Australian Open crown with a tough first-round match up against Jack Draper when the tournament begins next week. The Spanish legend has had an unhappy time of it on the courts of late with...

