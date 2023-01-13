ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Dennia Hensley

Dennia Hensley, age 81, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on January 10th, 2023 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Arvil and Naomi Fender Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Shorty.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/8 – 1/15/23

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Megan Brittany Miller, 35 of Bakersville, NC. Mitchell County Deputies arrested Miller for misdemeanor larceny warrants issued by Yancey County. She was issued an unsecured bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/9/2023. Tiffany...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
New Quilt Club

Sue Robinson, a retired educator, is holding an interest meeting for a new Quilt Club in Mitchell County. Mrs. Robinson is passionate about quilting, and the cultural heritage of the Appalachians. The Quilt Club will be open to all ages, and will teach any interested parties how to machine and hand-quilt.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Benefit Yard Sale

Mitchell County Senior Center will have a yard sale on Thursday January 19th from 9am until 1 pm. ONE DAY ONLY The items have been donated, most clothing items are $1, other items priced low too.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Now Certified Sensory Inclusive Location

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with KultureCity to become Certified Sensory Inclusive. This new initiative aims to help our staff become more accepting and inclusive of people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more. Every Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

