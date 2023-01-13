Dennia Hensley, age 81, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on January 10th, 2023 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Arvil and Naomi Fender Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Shorty.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO