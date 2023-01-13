3-Hour Delay, bus schedule changes announced for Wyoming County Schools

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wyoming County Schools will run on a delayed schedule Friday, January 13, 2023, according to the Wyoming County Board of Education.

The announcement, made Thursday night by the Wyoming County Board of Education, comes ahead of predictions for late night rains which are anticipated to transition into snowfall during the AM hours.

Additionally, several changes to bus schedules for Wyoming County students have been indicated. These alterations look to affect some students who attend Westside High School, Road Branch Elementary & Middle School, and Huff Consolidated Elementary & Middle School.

Bus 143 will reportedly not be running on Friday, January 13, 2023 during the AM or PM runs. These students will need to meet Bus 130 at the mouth of Cub Creek at 6:25am and 3:15pm for Westside High students, and 8:15am and 3:50pm for Huff Consolidated Elementary & Middle School students.

Additionally, Bus 186 will reportedly not be running on Friday, January 13, 2023 during the AM or PM runs.

Affected Westside students will be picked up by Bus 211, with students in Main Creek being picked up first followed by students toward the county line.

For Road Branch Elementary & Middle School students, Bus 211 will begin at the Cyclone Fire Department at 7:10am and proceed toward the Logan County line before picking up students in the Main Huff Creek area.

Students throughout the region will reportedly be picked up 10-15 minutes earlier than usual.

These students will also be brought home by Bus 211, and students toward the county line reportedly may be 15-20 late arriving home.

