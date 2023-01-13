ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

US-China chip war: America is winning

For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Marketmind: No fears on Friday the 13th

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Well, certainly not for global equity investors as they cheered U.S. inflation data that showed the Fed's aggressive rate increases are having the desired effect.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Biden and Kishida discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations also sealed an agreement to bolster U.S.-Japanese cooperation on space with a signing ceremony by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. The Oval Office meeting and signing ceremony at NASA’s Washington headquarters capped a weeklong tour for Kishida that took him to five European and North American capitals for talks on his effort to beef up Japan’s security. Biden welcomed Kishida to the White House on Friday morning for the prime minister’s first visit to Washington since he took office in October 2021. Inside the Oval Office, the U.S. president praised Japan for its “historic” increase in defense spending and pledged close cooperation on economic and security matters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Recession Likely This Year, Economists Predict In Survey – WSJ Report

Higher interest rates will push the US economy into a recession this year, according to a survey of business and academic economists. The Wall Street Journal reports in a poll that on average, economists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 61%. That’s down slightly from 63% in October’s WSJ survey. But both figures are historically high outside actual recessions.  Hopes that the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of interest rates could create a “soft landing” for the economy aren’t present for three-quarters of the surveyed. Even as inflation eases on a month-to-month comparison (while prices are still more...

