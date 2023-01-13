Read full article on original website
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation.
The Fed has won its war against inflation and needs to end its interest-rate increases, says JPMorgan Asset Management's investment chief
The Fed can claim victory in its war against inflation and needs to stop hiking interest rates, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "I think they need to stop. This is a war that they've won, and they're in danger of tipping the economy into recession," he said. Kelly expects three...
CNBC
A stablecoin collapse could spill into the U.S. bond market and economy, professor warns
Eswar Prasad, an economics professor at Cornell University, warned that a run on stablecoins could spill into bond markets as issuers of these types of cryptocurrencies may have to sell U.S. Treasurys to honor redemptions. Issuers of stablecoins tether, USD coin and Binance USD, claim they are backed by real-world...
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
Fed says surging interest costs cut what it handed back to Treasury in 2022
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said Friday that it handed back substantially less money to the Treasury last year than it did the year before, amid rising interest expenses tied to its work to lower inflation.
Economists say BOJ's Amamiya is top governor candidate, tightening this week unlikely
TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, a close aide of incumbent chief Haruhiko Kuroda, is most likely to succeed him this spring, according to two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll.
Marketmind: No fears on Friday the 13th
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Well, certainly not for global equity investors as they cheered U.S. inflation data that showed the Fed's aggressive rate increases are having the desired effect.
The scarcity economy has made life harder on Americans. Some are calling for an 'abundance agenda' to make college, housing, and healthcare more affordable.
The US has a scarcity problem. Some economists and politicians want an "abundance agenda" to combat surging costs of housing, childcare, and college.
House passes bill banning oil sales from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China and companies it controls
The House passed the Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act to ban the sale of oil from the SPR to entities controlled by the Chinese government.
Biden and Kishida discuss Japan 'stepping up' security
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations also sealed an agreement to bolster U.S.-Japanese cooperation on space with a signing ceremony by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. The Oval Office meeting and signing ceremony at NASA’s Washington headquarters capped a weeklong tour for Kishida that took him to five European and North American capitals for talks on his effort to beef up Japan’s security. Biden welcomed Kishida to the White House on Friday morning for the prime minister’s first visit to Washington since he took office in October 2021. Inside the Oval Office, the U.S. president praised Japan for its “historic” increase in defense spending and pledged close cooperation on economic and security matters.
Recession Likely This Year, Economists Predict In Survey – WSJ Report
Higher interest rates will push the US economy into a recession this year, according to a survey of business and academic economists. The Wall Street Journal reports in a poll that on average, economists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 61%. That’s down slightly from 63% in October’s WSJ survey. But both figures are historically high outside actual recessions. Hopes that the Federal Reserve’s manipulation of interest rates could create a “soft landing” for the economy aren’t present for three-quarters of the surveyed. Even as inflation eases on a month-to-month comparison (while prices are still more...
Quartz
A 5% tax on the world's multimillionaires could lift 2 billion people out of poverty
We hear a lot about the world’s wealthiest 1%, but just how big is the inequality gap and how can it be bridged? In a new report, British charity Oxfam attempted to answer that question in an update to their annual inequality report, titled “Survival of the richest.”
Why the World Is Protesting America's Climate Plan
Allies say the U.S. is engaged in green energy protectionism. The U.S. argues it's footing R&D costs for the world.
Economic optimism has 'collapsed' globally, survey finds
The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer found economic optimism across the globe has suffered a "massive collapse," with most developed nations reporting all-time lows
