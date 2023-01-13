ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

HawgSports Live: Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas...

It was impossible to come up with a proper title for today's show... TCU is the latest program trying to poach Arkansas' coaching staff. The Hogs picked up another transfer portal commitment. There's plenty more going on in recruiting. And the Arkansas basketball team can't seem to pull it together. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Overblown Way Sports Illustrated Discussed Devo in Fracas Obscures Important Point

To say that it’s okay for Arkansas basketball fans to be disappointed in the direction the team seems to be headed is, quite frankly, an understatement. Losing to Vanderbilt is not the only disappointment that occurred in Nashville. Indeed, after the game, at least one writer, Kent Smith of Sports Illustrated’s All Hogs site, opined that Davonte Davis is basically fortunate not to spend time sitting in a jail cell after the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs

Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Hogs Beat Penn State Again with Decision from Nation’s Tallest Wide Receiver

After a few quiet days, Arkansas football is back to landing players from the transfer portal, as wide receiver Tyrone Broden announced his commitment Sunday afternoon. The former Bowling Green standout had originally planned to reveal his next college choice Wednesday, but postponed his decision a few days so he could visit Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Looks Like Hogs Not on Same Page about Defensive Meltdown’s Cause vs Vandy + Other Insights

The reason behind it varied depending on who you asked, but a defensive collapse is what cost Arkansas basketball Saturday afternoon. What has traditionally been a strength turned into a “major, major issue” after halftime, as the No. 15 Razorbacks gave up a whopping 63 second-half points and lost to Vanderbilt 97-84 inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother

Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

Determined to Succeed

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
CENTERTON, AR
5newsonline.com

Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?

ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million

An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy