To say that it’s okay for Arkansas basketball fans to be disappointed in the direction the team seems to be headed is, quite frankly, an understatement. Losing to Vanderbilt is not the only disappointment that occurred in Nashville. Indeed, after the game, at least one writer, Kent Smith of Sports Illustrated’s All Hogs site, opined that Davonte Davis is basically fortunate not to spend time sitting in a jail cell after the game.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO