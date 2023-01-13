Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
HawgSports Live: Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas...
It was impossible to come up with a proper title for today's show... TCU is the latest program trying to poach Arkansas' coaching staff. The Hogs picked up another transfer portal commitment. There's plenty more going on in recruiting. And the Arkansas basketball team can't seem to pull it together. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ashdown Star Shamar Easter’s Message Puts Bow on Arkansas’ Rare Recruiting Feat
While it has been very active in the transfer portal this month, things were mostly quiet on the traditional recruiting trail for Arkansas football until getting some good news Sunday evening. Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, the top in-state player in the 2023 class, reaffirmed his commitment to the Razorbacks...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Overblown Way Sports Illustrated Discussed Devo in Fracas Obscures Important Point
To say that it’s okay for Arkansas basketball fans to be disappointed in the direction the team seems to be headed is, quite frankly, an understatement. Losing to Vanderbilt is not the only disappointment that occurred in Nashville. Indeed, after the game, at least one writer, Kent Smith of Sports Illustrated’s All Hogs site, opined that Davonte Davis is basically fortunate not to spend time sitting in a jail cell after the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs
Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas
Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Beat Penn State Again with Decision from Nation’s Tallest Wide Receiver
After a few quiet days, Arkansas football is back to landing players from the transfer portal, as wide receiver Tyrone Broden announced his commitment Sunday afternoon. The former Bowling Green standout had originally planned to reveal his next college choice Wednesday, but postponed his decision a few days so he could visit Fayetteville.
bestofarkansassports.com
Looks Like Hogs Not on Same Page about Defensive Meltdown’s Cause vs Vandy + Other Insights
The reason behind it varied depending on who you asked, but a defensive collapse is what cost Arkansas basketball Saturday afternoon. What has traditionally been a strength turned into a “major, major issue” after halftime, as the No. 15 Razorbacks gave up a whopping 63 second-half points and lost to Vanderbilt 97-84 inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother
Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The portal window is coming to a close, but still, some names Hog fans should be looking out for. In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team gets into all of them.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
ozarksfn.com
Determined to Succeed
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
5newsonline.com
Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?
ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
fox5ny.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?
The restaurant scene in Fort Smith is constantly changing, which is both good and bad. Because you find places that you truly enjoy frequenting only to have them close. Bob & Wanda's Wagon Wheel Cafe has been a Towson Avenue institution for over a decade. But the restaurant fell on hard times and the original owners let it go.
