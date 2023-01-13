Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
‘We are preaching safety’ : San Antonio sees a spike in structure fires
SAN ANTONIO — The city is experiencing a spike in structure fires. In 2023, more than a dozen large fires have damaged homes, apartments and businesses. One person was critically injured in a fire, and a firefighter was hurt in a separate incident. With cooler nights this week, officials...
KSAT 12
4 families displaced, 8 apartments torched by fire on West Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four families are displaced after a fire ripped through eight units at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Horal Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy clouds...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Insects found flying inside bakery bread case, crawling on sweets
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspection reports revealed a bakery with a roach problem, insects found crawling on bread and sweets in another market and a Chinese buffet with a history of low scores that did even worse when health inspectors recently visited. Here’s what KSAT Investigates reporter Tim...
The Luxury Family Compound You’ve Always Wanted in San Antonio, Texas
Most of us have talked to friends or family members about how awesome it would be if we lived together. For most of us that is just talk, we want to see family or friends more often, but busy schedules get in the way. Although if you think you are ready to make that family compund that you’ve always wanted this property in San Antonio, Texas might be the perfect place to make it happen.
foxsanantonio.com
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
KSAT 12
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
SAFD: 15 taken to hospital following carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said 15 people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma. Joe Arrington with SAFD said most of those taken to the hospital were employees, but additional information was not given. Officials said the...
TikTok creator teams up with South Texas Blood & Tissue to host blood drive
SAN ANTONIO — South Texas Blood and Tissue has teamed up with TikTok creator Chancla Academy to host a blood drive here in San Antonio. The blood drive began at 11 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 4 p.m. Those who donate will receive a Chancla Academy/STB&T shirt, a fleece blanket, a Torchy's Taco coupon and they will be entered to win a PS5.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KENS 5
Louisiana-style food truck dedicated to Andrea, who passed away after battle with cancer | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing greater than a parent's love for their child. One local mother dedicated her business to her daughter, Andrea, who passed away after battling cancer. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. They're called Andrea's Kitchen, and although they do cater for events,...
SAPD investigating after reports of gunfire, drivers performing donuts on I-10 Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they're investigating reports of gunfire and potential reckless driving in northwest San Antonio Sunday night, believed to be connected to a multivehicle crash that unfolded around the same time. Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to a section of...
KSAT 12
Pleasanton community hosting barbecue plate sale for woman who had hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO – The Pleasanton community is hosting a barbecue plate sale for a local woman who had to have her hands and feet amputated after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering her second child. Krystina Pacheco delivered a healthy baby girl via cesarean section on Oct....
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
TSA discovers 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO — An 84 mm caliber weapon was discovered among the baggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday, the Transportation Security Administration announced. According to the TSA's regional Twitter account @TSA_Southwest, TSA officers found the weapon in checked luggage. The weapon, a Carl Gustaf M4 anti-tank...
COVID Tracker: Bexar County transitions to weekly reporting for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — As Texas doctors warn of a rapidly spreading new COVID variant that could make its way to the Lone Star State, Bexar County health authorities are transitioning to weekly reports about case totals and virus-related fatalities. Officials reported 2,497 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
