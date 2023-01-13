ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Lessico Familiare to Serve Sustainable Extravaganza in Cocktail-themed Collection

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

MILAN — Since their introduction to the Milan Men’s Fashion Week schedule last June, Lessico Familiare founders’ Riccardo Scaburri, Alberto Petillo and Alice Curti reconsidered a key aspect of their sustainable brand, which is rooted in one-off pieces.

They thought that developing a thematic collection, like the bridal one they created to mark their debut last year , would remain an exception in their creative journey. Yet the idea of offering an ironic take on the world of cocktail parties eventually lured them to change their minds.

More from WWD

To be unveiled on Friday at Fondazione Sozzani, the coed “Cocktail” collection will continue to express the quirky and nostalgic nature of the brand while representing “the evening meeting point for the most disparate characters.”

As for their dress code for such a fancy gathering, expect Lessico Familiare’s froufrou and a bit costume-y aesthetic, but with a nocturnal twist. “There are still bows, but darker. There are polka dots, flounces but padded ones, irreverent headpieces, midi or maxidresses [resembling] more cocoons than frocks,” Scaburri teased. “There is no unique inspiration or abstruse concept, just the desire to think of individual garments [created expressly] for each character, with references ranging from ‘Desperate Housewives’ [actress] Bree Van de Kamp to ‘Il bello delle donne’ [an Italian TV series in the early 2000s] passing through Catherine Deneuve and ‘The O.C.’’s Marissa Cooper,” he added.

The main pieces will center on multicolored cocoon shapes “in which you don’t need to move the arms since there’s always someone else serving you a drink,” as well as pencil skirts turned into minidresses, all assembled with techniques the trio has been developing since they launched Lessico Familiare during the pandemic, such as deconstruction, patchworks and trompe l’oeil effects.

In sync with the brand’s sustainable mission, “textiles are dictated by whatever we find or is donated to us, as we intend to always keep repurposing fabrics and build collections step by step, with no premeditated color palette or fabric samples,” Scaburri said.

For example, many garments were donated by Millesimé, one of the biggest distributors of vintage items in Europe, which has supported the creation of the lineup’s top five special pieces, as well as of a series of white uniforms crafted exclusively from shirts that are expected to be paraded before the actual collection.

“Those who at the beginning are the waiters at this cocktail, will then turn into the guests of honor,” Scaburri said about the format of the show, which is officially listed as a presentation but will feature a “very retro defilé,” too.

After the event, Fondazione Sozzani will continue to showcase the collection for a month, when the range will be juxtaposed with other media on a weekly basis. These will include ceramics by Roberto Aponte, a music concert by Gilda Manfrin and artwork by GianMarco Porru, with whom Lessico Familiare developed the previous collection.

The brand’s founders initially met while attending the NABA fashion, art and design school. After taking different paths — Scaburri counts former experiences as a designer at Max Mara and GCDS; Petillo is both a tailor and tattoo artist, while Curti worked at Miaoran before returning to NABA as a teacher — in 2020 they decided to launch Lessico Familiare, looking at what their domestic environment could offer. Hence, curtains, mats and discarded clothes were upcycled to turn a “familiar lexicon,” which is what the brand’s name means in English, into new pieces.

The trio has always shied away from defining the venture as a fashion label, but the outside perception has shifted over the last months, Scaburri said. “We’ve been increasingly considered as a brand, even if indie, with a purpose rather than a domestic project,” he said, pointing to buyers’ growing interest and openness to the brand introducing “one-off, sustainable and not replicable” pieces in its offerings.

Yet Lessico Familiare continues to avoid any commercial constraint, which ultimately enables the founders to explore different references, follow no particular season and work to maintain the brand’s artisanal soul and authenticity.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Coach Teases Valentine’s Day Collection 2023 With ‘Crush-worthy’ Bags and More Items Ahead of Release

While customers just finished celebrating New Year’s Eve and their respective December holidays, brands are already gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Coach has begun teasing its Valentine’s Day collection, inviting consumers to sign up for alerts. The teaser notes that customers will still have to wait for its release, but they can shop for Coach‘s “crush-worthy” new arrivals and items on sale.More from WWDNo. 21 Pre-Fall 2023Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023 For those already looking for Valentine’s Day-inspired merchandise, Coach does have its Heart Crossbody bags collection available. While the bags are not a part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day collection,...
WWD

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy RTW Fall 2023

Charles Jeffrey decamped from London and brought his signature showmanship and subversive touch to Milan, offering a jolt of extravaganza in a season generally rooted in reality. During a preview, the designer explained the move, listing similarities between the city and “his” Glasgow, from the industrial nature to the “chatty,...
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
hypebeast.com

Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection

Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
Hypebae

Gucci Showcases Its First Collection Without Alessandro Michele

Gucci showcased its first collection following Alessandro Michele’s departure. While the fashion crowd anticipated the announcement of its new creative director towards the end of its Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the house closed its curtains without any designer taking a bow during the finale.
kalkinemedia.com

Men's fashion week goes live in Milan, Gucci brings back the boys

The return of Gucci to the menswear catwalk calendar, robust sales of Italian fashion and a farewell to the pandemic-imposed trend of virtual shows -- it's all systems go for men's fashion week in Milan which opened Friday. Promising spectacle and optimism after a year in which sales of Italian...
Grazia USA

Maison Ullens Names Christian Wijnants as Its New Creative Director

On Jan. 16, the Brussels-based womenswear ready-to-wear line Maison Ullens announced that designer Christian Wijnants is taking the helm as new creative director. His first collection will be the Fall/Winter 2023 assortment, which will be presented to the press during Paris Fashion Week. When the brand launched in 2011, its main goal was to provide... The post Maison Ullens Names Christian Wijnants as Its New Creative Director appeared first on Grazia USA.
WWD

Pitti Uomo Sets Fall 2023 Retail-friendly Trends

FLORENCE — The menswear pack reunited for the first stop on the winter fashion circuit inside the Fortezza da Basso — the peacocks back in force gathering in the courtyards. Pitti Uomo is still in rebuilding mode after two pandemic-disrupted years and the fall 2023 collections hinged on retail-friendly classics, such as lightly constructed soft coats, corduroy suits and workwear-inspired plaid shirts. Brunello Cucinelli’s take on the American preppy look and a tonal winter white explosion were among the most directional trends at the fair, where wardrobe building pieces reigned supreme. More from WWDJan-Jan Van Essche Men's Fall 2023They Are...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Squelching persistent speculation of a management change at Gucci, François-Henri Pinault told WWD that Gucci’s longtime chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri would stay in place and lead the brand in the post-Alessandro Michele period. Speaking on the sidelines of Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show in Milan on Friday, Kering’s chairman and chief executive officer was emphatic that Bizzarri “has my full trust. He already had.”More from WWDNo. 21 Men's Fall 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO for this next chapter of...
WWD

Founder Christina Zilber Revamps Jouer, Taps Frances Grant as President

It’s a fresh start for Jouer. The Los Angeles-based beauty brand, launched by Christina Zilber in 2008, has tapped Frances Grant as president.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “She has a strong understanding of the business behind the business, but also how to market the business, which is what I’m really, really excited about,” Zilber said. “It’s one thing to hire somebody who can operationally run the company, but somebody who actually knows how to strategically grow the company is what I was looking for....
WWD

Diptyque Launches Do Son Short Film, Limited-edition Collection

Diptyque’s creative streak continues. The company has teamed with creative studio Werlen Meyer and musician James Blake to release a short film that pays homage to the Do Son fragrance franchise, one of Diptyque’s best-selling franchises globally. Launched in 2005, Do Son is composed of tuberose, orange blossom and jasmine and was inspired by cofounder Yves Coueslant’s upbringing in northeast Vietnam, which Diptyque sought to capture in the film.
hypebeast.com

'TAGGED' Dives Into J Balvin's Collection of Contemporary Art and Figurines

While primarily known for making beat-banging and feel-good reggaeton tunes, J Balvin’s influence permeates through other areas of culture such as fashion, footwear and art. His collaborative portfolio runs the gamut of industry figures and brands such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Jordan Brand and Guess. And outside of being a musical talent and designer, he’s also developed a love for collecting contemporary art and figurines, and Hypebeast has dove deeper into the Latino mogul’s art affinity in this latest TAGGED series episode.
WWD

L Catterton Sells Bliss World to AS Beauty

Bliss World has a new owner. AS Beauty, a joint venture between Alan and Joey Shamah, the founders of E.l.f. Beauty, and the Azrak family, who previously ran and sold a pajama business, has added the skin-focused, spa-inspired brand to its roster as it looks to diversify its portfolio into skin care. Its current brand lineup consists of Laura Geller Beauty, Julep Beauty, Mally Beauty and Cover FX.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Beginning as a spa in New York founded by Marcia Kilgore in...
WWD

Missouri House of Representatives Adopts ‘Sexist’ Dress Codes for Female Lawmakers Who Now Cannot Show Arms

The Missouri House of Representatives opened session on Wednesday, and rather than focus on legislation for residents of Missouri, the Republican-controlled House majority used the opportunity to tighten dress code restrictions on women while leaving the men’s dress code rules in place. State Rep. Ann Kelley, a Republican, cosponsored the bill, which requires women to wear a blazer when in the House chamber. The Democratic caucus quickly rebuked the bill calling it “ridiculous.”More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden GlobesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year Campaigns The State House...
MISSOURI STATE
WWD

Marco De Vincenzo Makes Menswear Debut for Etro

MILAN — In between design commitments, Marco De Vincenzo could easily give one or two lessons in pressure management, as “super serene, zero stress” was how the Etro creative director felt a few days before presenting his first men’s collection for the brand. Not even the frenzy of models perched on the staircase of the Etro headquarters here, the quick tempo of the casting process and the occasional interruption for final touches to the collection could ruffle his placid character, a testament to his confidence but also a sign of his increasing familiarity with the company that put him in charge...
WWD

Simon Cracker’s Sophomore Display at Milan Fashion Week Nods to Punk à la Vivienne Westwood

MILAN — Simon Cracker’s Simone Botte and his business partner Filippo Biraghi would rather say “no” to the fashion establishment, stop manufacturing new gear and quit the industry. Yet in their frequent musings about how to best convey their radical fashion proposition, the pair has found a formula to shift perceptions and tear down barriers from within, embracing a punk attitude which, they said, is inspired by, among others, the late queen of punk Vivienne Westwood.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan...
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Whips Up Modern Wearable Sportswear for Its Pre-Spring 2023 Collection

After officially unveiling its weatherproof hiking boot collaboration with Timberland, Stüssy is doubling down on its product output this week with the launch of its pre-spring 2023 apparel capsule. The streetwear stalwart keys in on staple outerwear pieces and cozy knits for its latest assemblage, all of which can be previewed in the gallery above.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Fast-growing Online Retailer Pink Lily Debuts Beauty Line

Can lightning strike twice?  Online clothing retailer Pink Lily aims to find out with the launch of Pink Lily Beauty, a 23-product assortment of multitasking, skin care-infused cheek, lip, eye and brow products priced at $22 or less, debuting March 10. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Pink Lily, which began as an eBay storefront founded by husband-and-wife duo Tori and Chris Gerbig in 2011, has evolved into a $140 million online apparel destination offering a range of clothing, swimwear, shoes and accessories.  “We’ve built this extremely...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

BRANCHING OUT: In the latest pairing of a luxury brand with a K-pop celebrity, Dior has signed South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin, a member of boy band BTS, as a global ambassador. The band’s relationship with the French luxury house dates back to 2019, when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Louis Vuitton, which named them as brand ambassadors in April 2021, a partnership that has now ended.More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams'...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy