Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 12, 2023

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The championship game of Inter-County Athletic Conference boys’ basketball tournament is set.

It’ll be top-seed Illini Bluffs against No. 2 seeded Peoria Christian in Saturday’s title game. In the semifinals, the Tigers beat ROWVA-Williamsfield, 61-34, and the Chargers advanced with a 61-41 win over Delavan on Thursday.

In girls basketball, Peoria High, Tremont, Eureka, IVC and Central Catholic were among the winners.

Washington beat Morton and Dunlap in a Mid-Illini Conference triangular wrestling meet.

Enjoy the highlights.

WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

