ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common

A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called to the stabbing...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating a shooting along Ellington Street in Dorchester.The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Erie Street Market. At least one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.There is no information on the motive for the shooting, and police are still investigating.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA
homenewshere.com

Trial in case of Select Board member continued until March

TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, a motion was filed in the Woburn District Court for a continuance of the case of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts vs. Tewksbury Selectman Mark Kratman. Kratman was scheduled to appear in court in January with regards to his arrest on Nov. 11,...
TEWKSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy