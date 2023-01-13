Read full article on original website
WCVB
Cambridge protest demands answers in fatal police shooting of Mass. college student
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A community protest was held outside the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, as residents of the city continue to call for justice in the fatal police shooting of a UMass Boston student. Twenty-year-old Sayed Faisal, a Bangladeshi American college student, was shot...
Police log indicates Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing before husband
COHASSET, Mass. — A Cohasset Police log is shedding new light on how Ana Walshe’s disappearance was first brought to the attention to the police. The police log indicates that Ana’s employer, Tishman Speyer, contacted the police before her husband Brian Walshe. According to the log, a...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
NECN
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
22-year-old man shot in Worcester on Sunday, police say
WORCESTER — A 22-year-old man was shot on Main Street in Worcester on Sunday morning, police said. At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 925 Main St. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the man until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was...
NECN
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called to the stabbing...
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
NECN
Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Sent Victim to Hospital With Grave Injuries
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said. They did not immediately reveal the suspected shooter's name, but did say the man is being charged with assault with intent to murder. He's due in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday. The...
Dorchester shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating a shooting along Ellington Street in Dorchester.The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the Erie Street Market. At least one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.There is no information on the motive for the shooting, and police are still investigating.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
Police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — Police have made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting that left one person in critical condition. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington...
DA: Field crews search for missing woman, Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Field crews used drones and K9s on Sunday to search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday, the district attorney said. Tee was was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.
Boston Police have located 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police have safely located 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was reported missing Sunday morning, police said. The Department canceled the missing person alert Sunday evening around 7 p.m. Police said Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of...
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
homenewshere.com
Trial in case of Select Board member continued until March
TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, a motion was filed in the Woburn District Court for a continuance of the case of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts vs. Tewksbury Selectman Mark Kratman. Kratman was scheduled to appear in court in January with regards to his arrest on Nov. 11,...
