Columbia, MO

KOMU

Missouri adds trio of transfers; Foster returning for sixth season

COLUMBIA - Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account. The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school. Jackson didn’t play in 2022 after entering the transfer portal just before the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Spartans fall to Pintos in California Tournament final

Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri. The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead. A low-scoring first half also ended in...
CALIFORNIA, MO
St. Louis Cardnials' Caravan visits Columbia

COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Caravan event made its way to Columbia and Stoney Creek Hotel Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. In the caravan, the Cardinals were represented by current players Brendan Donovan, Packy Naughton, Connor Thomas, and Michael McGreevy. Donovan is coming off of winning a Gold Glove for his fielding in 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri man sentenced for shooting deaths of wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man who shot and killed his wife and her parents because he was upset his in-laws would not leave their house has been sentenced to life in prison. Jesse Huy, 50, of Strafford, was sentenced Friday to three life terms with no...
STRAFFORD, MO
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14

Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
COLUMBIA, MO
Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend. Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified. Officers say they...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Osage Beach man airlifted to Columbia after single-vehicle crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - An Osage Beach man was airlifted to Columbia after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was driving east on Route MM, near Hickory Hollow Road, around 1:30 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. McDonough-Armstrong's 2017 Honda Accord traveled off the right...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Route Z reopens after cement truck overturns, driver dies

BOONE COUNTY - A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Rainbow House Staff

Columbia Regional Airport hosts first ever charity cornhole tournament. The Columbia Jet Center hosts it's first ever charity Cornhole tournament and auction for Rainbow House, a children's emergency shelter. All proceeds raised help fund an expansion that will assist double the amount of children.
COLUMBIA, MO
Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner

Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
COLUMBIA, MO
Jefferson City Police investigate shooting that left one person dead

JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to disturbance calls of shots being fired around 12:01 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Officers located a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident who suffered from a gunshot wound. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, Jefferson City police said. The preliminary...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

