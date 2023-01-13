Read full article on original website
MU ends road trip with a 73-64 loss at Florida, first losing streak under Gates
Sometimes it’s just not your day. No. 20 Missouri men’s basketball found that out in the second half of its 73-64 loss to Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. Over the final 20 minutes of play, the Tigers made just 10 field goals on 30 attempts as the Gators outscored Missouri 45-36 during that stretch.
Missouri adds trio of transfers; Foster returning for sixth season
COLUMBIA - Former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson committed to Missouri on Saturday morning via his Twitter account. The former Rebel spent three years in Oxford, Mississippi, and was a four-star recruit out of high school. Jackson didn’t play in 2022 after entering the transfer portal just before the...
Spartans fall to Pintos in California Tournament final
Battle girls basketball fell to the host Pintos 56-51 in overtime in the California Tournament final Saturday in California, Missouri. The game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation, after the Spartans went into the final period with a five-point lead. A low-scoring first half also ended in...
St. Louis Cardnials' Caravan visits Columbia
COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Caravan event made its way to Columbia and Stoney Creek Hotel Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. In the caravan, the Cardinals were represented by current players Brendan Donovan, Packy Naughton, Connor Thomas, and Michael McGreevy. Donovan is coming off of winning a Gold Glove for his fielding in 2022.
Missouri man sentenced for shooting deaths of wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man who shot and killed his wife and her parents because he was upset his in-laws would not leave their house has been sentenced to life in prison. Jesse Huy, 50, of Strafford, was sentenced Friday to three life terms with no...
Forecast: Windy and warm on Monday, but this week will be a lot cooler
You heard that right in the title. Don't get too used to the mild weather because temps will turn colder as the week progresses. A lot of our Mizzou Tigers will be out on the roads as they return home to campus to begin the spring semester. Let's start with...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend. Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified. Officers say they...
Osage Beach man airlifted to Columbia after single-vehicle crash
CAMDEN COUNTY - An Osage Beach man was airlifted to Columbia after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was driving east on Route MM, near Hickory Hollow Road, around 1:30 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. McDonough-Armstrong's 2017 Honda Accord traveled off the right...
Route Z reopens after cement truck overturns, driver dies
BOONE COUNTY - A cement truck driver died Monday afternoon after his vehicle overturned, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was driving an Emery Sapp & Sons truck on Route Z, north of Interstate 70, near North Liddell Lane, around 12:20 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Rainbow House Staff
Columbia Regional Airport hosts first ever charity cornhole tournament. The Columbia Jet Center hosts it's first ever charity Cornhole tournament and auction for Rainbow House, a children's emergency shelter. All proceeds raised help fund an expansion that will assist double the amount of children.
VIDEO: Columbia Regional Airport hosts first ever charity Cornhole tournament
The Columbia Jet Center hosts it's first ever charity Cornhole tournament and auction for Rainbow House, a children's emergency shelter. All proceeds raised help fund an expansion that will assist double the amount of children.
Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner
Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
Jefferson City Police investigate shooting that left one person dead
JEFFERSON CITY - Officers responded to disturbance calls of shots being fired around 12:01 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Officers located a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident who suffered from a gunshot wound. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful, Jefferson City police said. The preliminary...
Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition opens transitional housing facility
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) has opened its transitional housing facility, The Summit, in Mexico. The facility is for those who may be experiencing homelessness, or have a place to stay but not a place to call their own. The facility has some requirements, and residents...
Scammer impersonates Boone County Sheriff's Office, asks residents for up to $800
COLUMBIA − A male scammer impersonating a "Cpt. Jason Reynolds" from the Boone County Sheriff's Office has called multiple Columbia residents over the past few days threatening jail time and asking for up to $800 to clear their name. According to Columbia resident Nancy Holliday, the scammer opened the...
Columbia NAACP celebrates MLK Day with 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' day of service
COLUMBIA − The Columbia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), welcomed mid-Missourians to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. People met at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Garden near the MKT trail at 11 a.m. Monday. The chapter...
