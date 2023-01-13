Back in July 2009, the Cambridge Police Department found itself in the media spotlight when then-President Barack Obama commented on the disorderly conduct arrest of Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. In what many law-enforcement members regard as the first salvo in the modern-day war against police, the most powerful man on the planet questioned “what role race played in that arrest” while concluding “the Cambridge police acted stupidly.” For his part, the arresting officer, Cambridge Police Sgt. James Crowley, retorted that Obama was “way off base wading into a local issue without knowing all the facts.” After the facts came out...

