Lady Chaps repel ENMU charges, extend home win streak to 112

Lubbock Christian University coach Steve Gomez said this week he'd like to see his team play better at critical junctures that can decide a game, even if those aren't always in the fourth quarter. The Lady Chaparrals showed Thursday night they can do just that.

LCU beat Eastern New Mexico 77-55 in a Lone Star Conference West Division game behind 17 points and 11 rebounds from Grace Foster and a career-high 13 points from sophomore center Reese Schumann. It wouldn't have been as easy as the score looked had the Lady Chaps not responded when challenged.

When they fell behind with a little more than three minutes left in the first half, they answered with a 6-0 run to lead 35-30 at the break. And when ENMU moved within 44-42 at 4:41 in the third quarter, LCU made a 14-0 surge that finally subdued the visitors.

"We all know what we can do," said guard Maci Maddox, who had nine points and seven assists. "We just need to trust each other and play together. That's what Gomez always tells us."

Deja Adrian scored 18 points for ENMU (7-7, 4-5), including a putback basket that made it 44-42. Audrey Robertson and Rachel Haase hit 3-point goals on LCU's next two trips downcourt, Robertson taking a pass on the right wing from Maci Maddox coming from the opposite baseline and Haase scoring off a feed from Foster.

Robertson finished with 12 points.

"We had the right people shooting the right shots at the right time," Gomez said. "When we're shooting the 3 well, man, that makes the game easier."

LCU (12-5, 7-2) extended its NCAA Division II record home win streak to 112 games. The Lady Chaps' last loss at the Rip Griffin Center was New Year's Day 2015.

LCU shot a season-high 60 percent from the field, including 65 percent in the second half.

"We were patiently aggressive the second half," Gomez said. "First half, we were frantic. Second half, we stayed aggressive, but we were patient. We weren't just forcing it. We ended up getting better shots and got the ball in the paint better."

The Lady Chaps host Western New Mexico (4-9, 2-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LCU men 89

Eastern New Mexico 65

Point guard Najeeb Muhammad matched his season high with 21 points, Russell Harrison and Rowan Mackenzie backed him with 17 and 15, respectively, and Lubbock Christian University topped Eastern New Mexico in a Lone Star Conference West Division game.

LCU (10-5, 6-3) dealt ENMU (10-5, 5-4) its second loss in a row after the Greyhounds had won five consecutive conference games.

"I was pleased," LCU coach Todd Duncan said. "I thought we came out with a good mentality defensively to do a good job in the post, because that's really where they put an emphasis and they've got some good length and really dynamic guys in there. So I thought that was good, and when you do that it kind of filters off into everything else."

The Chaps shot 58 percent from the field and made 12 of 24 3-point goals, Muhammad and Harrison hitting three apiece and Aaron Gonzales and Mackenzie making two each.

LCU defenders took five charging fouls, including three in a span of four ENMU possessions in the first half.

"I think that was indicative of everything," Duncan said. "We were committed to doing whatever it took to get this win. We know Eastern's a really good team."

Muhammad is second in the LSC in assists and leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio. He'd scored in single digits four of the previous five games, but was 7 of 8 from the field against the Greyhounds.

"I was in a slump," he said. "I just wanted to hit a shot, I would say. I was glad to see some shots go in, but I've got to keep working."

LCU hosts Western New Mexico (9-5, 3-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

SPC women 58

Howard 47

BIG SPRING — Celia Sumbane and Matilda Soderlund scored 11 points apiece, helping South Plains College win its Western Junior College Athletic Conference opener at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

The Lady Texans (7-7, 1-0) got eight points from Vitoria Carvalho.

Howard men 87

South Plains 82

BIG SPRING — Trey Fort poured in 29 points and Howard College handed No. 10 South Plains College only its second loss in its past 14 games.

Deng Mayer had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Howard (12-5, 3-1), which had all five starters in double figures. Dontae Horn was good for 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kwo Agwa had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

South Plains (13-3, 1-1) got 20 points from Jaden Harris and 19 points and 12 rebounds from Christian Coleman. Ismail Habib and Elijah Tate chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Texas Wesleyan 87

WBU women 74

FORT WORTH — Makayla Coy had 20 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 17 Texas Wesleyan hold off Wayland Baptist for its 14th victory in a row.

Texas Wesleyan (15-1, 10-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference) scored the last 12 points of the game. Kaitlyn Edgemon scored 24 points for Wayland (10-6, 6-4), which trailed most of the game. The Flying Queens pulled within 75-74 on a layup by Marchelle Bowden with 4:14 to go, but missed four shots from the field and committed three turnovers the rest of the way.

Jenna Cooper-Jackson had 17 points and 11 assists for Wayland. The Flying Queens visit 19th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (15-1, 9-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Chickasha.

Texas Wesleyan 95

WBU men 90

FORT WORTH — Akili Vining went off for 45 points and Texas Wesleyan outlasted Wayland Baptist in Sooner Athletic Conference action.

Vining, a 6-foot-2 senior from North Crowley, added nine rebounds and seven assists for the Rams (8-8, 5-5).

R.J. Mason led Wayland (10-6, 5-5) with 22 points, followed by Tedrick Wolfe with 20, Manny Crump with 18 and Reece Spencer with 16. It was the first action of the season for Crump, a 6-8 junior transfer from Sam Houston State.

Wayland's road trip continues at 3:45 p.m. Saturday against the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (11-5, 8-2) in Chickasha.