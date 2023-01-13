Read full article on original website
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of January 16. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew repairing base failures on FM 2493 inside Loop 323, from Sunnybrook to Broadway. A second crew will be repairing base failures on FM 15, three miles south of SH 64. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207, from Tom Eubanks Rd. to the south end of FM 2207 at SH 135 N. Work will be north and southbound. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic in all the aforementioned locations. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas
When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man died in in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Saturday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:30 a.m., Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain about four miles east of Marshall on Interstate 20. The report states that Stec failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median where his vehicle slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
Former Quitman City Employee Charged
A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
Major crash involving multiple cars on Hollywood Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, Shreveport police was called to Hollywood Avenue for a major crash involving multiple cars. The crash blocks the eastbound lanes of Hollywood Avenue, so there are some traffic delays. There appears to be two vehicles involved from what’s been observed at the scene.
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
Lauren Thompson Search Update
A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
Shooting at Sleep Inn & Suites sends 1 to hospital Sunday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a hotel near I-20 that has sent one man to the hospital. The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 6720 Klug Pines Road. Fourteen units are still on the scene and police are conducting an investigation.
One Of Our Favorite Longview BBQ Joints is Moving to a New Permanent Location
One of the best BBQ joints in Longview, TX announced today that they will soon be moving. For the past several months Sunbird BBQ has been slinging their delicious 'cue next to Hyundai of Longview, which will soon be changing. While they stopped short of announcing an actual grand opening...
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans. Updated: 20 hours ago. They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter...
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview High School junior has earned a place in the Texas All-State Choir for the second year in a row, after competing against 70,000 other candidates. Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair, as one of only 1,180 students...
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
