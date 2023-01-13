ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

101.5 KNUE

$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas

When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Former Quitman City Employee Charged

A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD board approves the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night, the Longview ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment. The new equipment will be for Longview’s Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen and Ware elementary schools. The district’s director of special programs says Longview ISD currently lacks equipment for students...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop. Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer

LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Inmates Make A Clean Escape

The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A

According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting

MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
MARSHALL, TX

