Read full article on original website
Related
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas
When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans. Updated: 20 hours ago. They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter...
easttexasradio.com
Former Quitman City Employee Charged
A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
KLTV
Longview ISD board approves the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night, the Longview ISD board of trustees approved the purchase of sensory-friendly playground equipment. The new equipment will be for Longview’s Bailey, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen and Ware elementary schools. The district’s director of special programs says Longview ISD currently lacks equipment for students...
KLTV
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview High School junior has earned a place in the Texas All-State Choir for the second year in a row, after competing against 70,000 other candidates. Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair, as one of only 1,180 students...
ketk.com
These East Texas events are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many communities across East Texas will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Here’s a list of events planned for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day from all across East Texas:. TYLER. The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum will have their 37th...
KLTV
Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
KLTV
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most
East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?. We did...
inforney.com
Community gathers for MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at Texas African American Museum in Tyler
It’s up to the current generation to keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive, speakers said during the MLK Jr. Day Pre-Holiday Celebration at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler. Keynote speaker Greg Muckleroy, of Kilgore, said although much progress has been made, there’s more to...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with U.S. Army Veteran Seth Simmons, Quiltmaker Sharon Jennings and Eagle Eye Firearms Owner Brad Clark about the Quilts of Valor organization. They presented quilts to four veterans at the Kilgore gun shop. Longview holds Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
KLTV
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
KLTV
Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
KLTV
Former City of Quitman employee accused of embezzlement gets new court date
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A former Quitman water clerk accused of embezzling money during her time employed with the city has a new court date set. Amber Highnote was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but waived arraignment and didn’t have to show up in court. Her next scheduled court date is Mar. 10.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer. Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate...
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
KTBS
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
Comments / 0