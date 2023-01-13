Coldwater bowling splits with Parma; Quincy drops two vs. Jonesville

JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal bowling team traveled to Jax 60 in Jackson on Thursday night to face off with Interstate 8 rival Parma Western.

The varsity teams split on the night, with the girls taking a win while the boys dropped a heartbreaker.

In the girls varsity contest it was Coldwater rolling to the 29-1 victory.

Coldwater jumped out to the early 10-0 lead thanks to their baker games, winning 148-138 and 167-101, taking the overall total of 315-239.

The Cardinals put the win away in the regular games, winning game one 699-507 and game two 850-674, taking the overall total 1549-1181.

Leading the Coldwater effort was Alexis Wood with a 198 game, Lily Cook with a 190, and Madison Kling with a 188.

In the JV girls contest it was Coldwater taking the split squad win 19-11.

Coldwater was led by Ashlyn Cleckner with a 153 and Madison Shuler with a 135.

In the boys portion of the evening the Cardinals dropped a heartbreaker, suffering their first loss of the season to Parma Western by the score of 21-9.

The two teams split the baker games, with Coldwater taking game one 165-136 while Parma took game two 215-167, giving the Panthers the overall win 351-332.

Parma pulled away thanks to wins in both regular games, taking game one 850-785 and game two 851-794.

Coldwater was led on the night by Kristian Yearling with a 209 and Vinnie Beekman also with a 209.

In the JV contest the Cardinals took home the win by the score of 19-11.

The Coldwater JV was led on the night by Kahle Weis with a 167 and Logan Cleckner with a 164.

Quincy Bowling drops a pair to Jonesville after slow start

COLDWATER, MI. — The Quincy bowling program dropped a pair of matches with Jonesville Thursday night, falling in both the boys and girls match ups.

In the boys contest the Orioles fell to Jonesville by the score of 21-9.

Quincy started off slow, dropping all 10 baker points and only capturing two points in the singles action of game one.

Tyler Short led Quincy in game one after shooting a 194 and led all bowlers in game two with a 211. Maverick Walp also tallied a point for Quincy in game one with a 138.

Despite a better effort in game two that found the Orioles taking the overall point total by the score of 864-843, Quincy was only able to capture three points with the performance of Short, Grant Wright with a 175, and Brady Harper with a 170.

In the girls portion of the night it was Jonesville taking the 21.5-8.5 victory.

The Quincy girls fought the same battle the boys did, coming out of the gate slow, dropping all 10 baker points.

The Orioles scored seven points in singles competition, with Elly Brewer shooting a 133 while Madison Wineland added a 117. In game two it was Ella Worden fighting through the tenth frame to capture a tie with her Jonesville opponent Belle Maddox, with both shooting a 135. Wineland also scored for Quincy with a 125 while Jenica Kaser added a 178.

The Quincy girls fell just 20 pins shy of capturing the overall total, falling 1335-1351.

The Quincy JV brought home a win versus Jonesville, winning 28-2.

Leading the way for Quincy was Max Stetler with games of 158 and 178; Tyler White with games of 134 and 189; Caleb Kelly with games of 130 and 102; Cameron Barry with games of 151 and 166; Dylan Sadger with a high game of 157; and Nathan Richer with a high game of 97.

“In both the boys and girls games we started out slow, out of sync, and struggled to make our adjustments,” said Quincy head coach Andrew Craig.