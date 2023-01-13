ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater bowling splits with Parma; Quincy drops two vs. Jonesville

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIuL4_0kDEsoi000

JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal bowling team traveled to Jax 60 in Jackson on Thursday night to face off with Interstate 8 rival Parma Western.

The varsity teams split on the night, with the girls taking a win while the boys dropped a heartbreaker.

In the girls varsity contest it was Coldwater rolling to the 29-1 victory.

Coldwater jumped out to the early 10-0 lead thanks to their baker games, winning 148-138 and 167-101, taking the overall total of 315-239.

The Cardinals put the win away in the regular games, winning game one 699-507 and game two 850-674, taking the overall total 1549-1181.

Leading the Coldwater effort was Alexis Wood with a 198 game, Lily Cook with a 190, and Madison Kling with a 188.

In the JV girls contest it was Coldwater taking the split squad win 19-11.

Coldwater was led by Ashlyn Cleckner with a 153 and Madison Shuler with a 135.

In the boys portion of the evening the Cardinals dropped a heartbreaker, suffering their first loss of the season to Parma Western by the score of 21-9.

The two teams split the baker games, with Coldwater taking game one 165-136 while Parma took game two 215-167, giving the Panthers the overall win 351-332.

Parma pulled away thanks to wins in both regular games, taking game one 850-785 and game two 851-794.

Coldwater was led on the night by Kristian Yearling with a 209 and Vinnie Beekman also with a 209.

In the JV contest the Cardinals took home the win by the score of 19-11.

The Coldwater JV was led on the night by Kahle Weis with a 167 and Logan Cleckner with a 164.

Quincy Bowling drops a pair to Jonesville after slow start

COLDWATER, MI. — The Quincy bowling program dropped a pair of matches with Jonesville Thursday night, falling in both the boys and girls match ups.

In the boys contest the Orioles fell to Jonesville by the score of 21-9.

Quincy started off slow, dropping all 10 baker points and only capturing two points in the singles action of game one.

Tyler Short led Quincy in game one after shooting a 194 and led all bowlers in game two with a 211. Maverick Walp also tallied a point for Quincy in game one with a 138.

Despite a better effort in game two that found the Orioles taking the overall point total by the score of 864-843, Quincy was only able to capture three points with the performance of Short, Grant Wright with a 175, and Brady Harper with a 170.

In the girls portion of the night it was Jonesville taking the 21.5-8.5 victory.

The Quincy girls fought the same battle the boys did, coming out of the gate slow, dropping all 10 baker points.

The Orioles scored seven points in singles competition, with Elly Brewer shooting a 133 while Madison Wineland added a 117. In game two it was Ella Worden fighting through the tenth frame to capture a tie with her Jonesville opponent Belle Maddox, with both shooting a 135. Wineland also scored for Quincy with a 125 while Jenica Kaser added a 178.

The Quincy girls fell just 20 pins shy of capturing the overall total, falling 1335-1351.

The Quincy JV brought home a win versus Jonesville, winning 28-2.

Leading the way for Quincy was Max Stetler with games of 158 and 178; Tyler White with games of 134 and 189; Caleb Kelly with games of 130 and 102; Cameron Barry with games of 151 and 166; Dylan Sadger with a high game of 157; and Nathan Richer with a high game of 97.

“In both the boys and girls games we started out slow, out of sync, and struggled to make our adjustments,” said Quincy head coach Andrew Craig.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
WTOL 11

Fire destroys Temperance, Michigan home

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance, Michigan family was forced to find a new place to stay on Saturday evening after their home suffered heavy damage in a fire. Fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire started around 4:45...
TEMPERANCE, MI
Tracy Stengel

A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's Pastor

A year ago, the congregation of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Michigan was in mourning. Their pastor, The Very Rev. David Hudgins, 53, passed away in an automobile accident. Without warning the vibrant, gregarious, and humble head of their church was gone. It was a shock. Father Dave was their beacon who, by example, led his flock closer to Jesus.
BROOKLYN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters. The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children Saturday morning. Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. on reports of a house fire in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home. Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she also died.
FREMONT, IN
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

3 hospitalized after car crash on US-127 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in the hospital after a car crash on US-127. Jackson County Sheriff said that at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, two cars were involved in a crash on northbound US-127. Police said one car may have rolled over. Out of the two cars, three people were taken to Henry Ford Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy