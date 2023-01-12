ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

wildcatstrong.com

Travis boys 7th grade sweeps South Belton

The Travis Science Academy Mustang 7th grade basketball teams traveled to Belton this past Thursday to face South Belton Middle School. The Mustangs played well and went 2-0 on the evening against the Tigers. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team defeated South Belton by a...
BELTON, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Lady Bulldog 7th grade splits with Belton

The Bonham Lady Bulldog 7th grade basketball teams traveled to Belton on Thursday to face Belton Middle School. Here are the results from Thursday’s games. The “A” team fell to Belton by a score of 37-16. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Elysia Cortez with 6 points, Isabella Alcoser 5 points, Cykhiah White 4 points and JaNiah Ford with 1 point.
BELTON, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Tem-Cat JV closes Belton tourney with two victories

BELTON – The Temple junior varsity girls soccer team closed out the Belton Tournament on Saturday with a pair of victories over East View and Pflugerville to improve to 4-1 on the season. Temple had a strong showing in the tournament as they went 3-1 over the two days of competition.
BELTON, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Wildcats take 2nd Place at Bastrop Tournament

BASTROP – The Temple boys soccer team completed a successful weekend of soccer by going 4-1 and taking 2nd Place in the Bastrop Tournament this weekend. Temple went 3-0 in pool play and defeated Manor New Tech in the semifinals before falling to the host team Bastrop, 4-1 in the championship game.
BASTROP, TX

