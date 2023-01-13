ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Road closure in Lanikai affecting businesses

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 people injured after small cargo plane crashes near Molokai Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured after a small cargo plane crashed near Molokai Airport on Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 208 with two people on board crashed around 5 a.m. while on approach to the airport in Hoolehua. The state Department of Transportation...
HO'OLEHUA, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Reduce property tax rates to offset higher property values

Hawaii’s population has been declining for six straight years, and if policymakers don’t do something quickly to avert the looming increase in county property taxes, that is likely to continue. That’s because taxes are a key component of Hawaii’s high cost of living, which surveys show is the...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023

Light ESE wind flow could bring more volcanic haze over the islands, with more showers possible to end the week. Light winds for now and then a hint of the trades return on Sunday into Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Updated: Jan. 13,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract

Chinese New Year festivities return to Chinatown, boosting culture and commerce. It’s not just a celebration for Chinese New Year, it’s a long-awaited restart in Chinatown. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Light winds for now and then a hint of the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Gov. Green responds positively to groups seeking greater transparency

The following was issued as a news release by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2023. In a Jan. 6 letter, over two dozen community and media organizations suggested changes that could be implemented by executive order. inline. HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2023 >> Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Big wave knocks down and injures 3 visitors at “Olivine Pools” on Maui

On Friday, emergency crews airlifted a man to safety after he and two women were knocked down by a large wave at the “Olivine Pools” in Kahakuloa on Maui. At about 11:52 a.m., Maui fire officials responded to the call in which the three were clinging to the rocks along the shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Korean community celebrates 120th anniversary of immigration to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 120 years ago, Christ United Methodist Church in Makiki was a sanctuary for the first 102 Korea immigrants who came to work on Hawaii’s plantations. In a special gathering Friday, the Korean community honored those pioneers at the historic site. “It’s not only the place...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy