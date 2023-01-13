ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

kmaland.com

Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop

(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

No. 16 HAWKEYES POST 196.575, SETTING NEW SEASON-HIGH SCORE

WEST VALLEY CENTER, Utah – The 16th ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team finished third, scoring a 196.575 to set a new season-high team score in the evening session at The Wasatch Classic on Saturday evening inside the Maverick Center. Iowa finished behind No. 3 California and No. 26 Oregon State but in front of No. 20 Pittsburgh.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Georgia LB Sherman chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Transfer linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska. Sherman comes to Lincoln from Georgia, where he spent three seasons. Sherman totaled 15 tackles during his time in Athens. The Baltimore native had five tackles for the national champion Bulldogs last year.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal

Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Maryland

Iowa basketball will look to make its winning streak four games as the Hawkeyes will battle Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have won three straight games including home victories against Indiana and Michigan, along with a road win over Rutgers. The Terrapins started out the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Kansas lands LSU DB McGhee

(Lawrence) -- Kansas landed a pledge from LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee. McGhee spent two seasons at LSU. He appeared in 13 games, where he made five tackles. McGhee only appeared in one game in 2022.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa

Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
EMERSON, IA
97X

No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites

Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder

(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
ATLANTIC, IA

