FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (1/15): Nebraska beats Northwestern
(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off Northwestern in regional college wrestling action on Sunday. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/15)
kmaland.com
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 16 HAWKEYES POST 196.575, SETTING NEW SEASON-HIGH SCORE
WEST VALLEY CENTER, Utah – The 16th ranked University of Iowa women’s gymnastics team finished third, scoring a 196.575 to set a new season-high team score in the evening session at The Wasatch Classic on Saturday evening inside the Maverick Center. Iowa finished behind No. 3 California and No. 26 Oregon State but in front of No. 20 Pittsburgh.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
kmaland.com
Georgia LB Sherman chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Transfer linebacker MJ Sherman has committed to Nebraska. Sherman comes to Lincoln from Georgia, where he spent three seasons. Sherman totaled 15 tackles during his time in Athens. The Baltimore native had five tackles for the national champion Bulldogs last year.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska specialist announces plans to enter transfer portal
Nebraska will see another player enter the transfer portal. Kicker Chase Contreraz took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal. Contreraz said he was “forever grateful,” for the opportunities presented to him at Nebraska. The kicker then announced that he will be spending his last year of eligibility elsewhere.
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Who’s paying for Coach Prime’s contract at CU? Some Nebraska fans, probably, thanks to crazy ticket prices for Buffs-Cornhuskers
Oh, Rick George, you beautiful genius, you. That was the plan all along, wasn’t it?. You hire Deion Sanders, the hottest college football coach on the planet. You know that Coach Prime’s home debut is against Nebraska and its Big Red Wave. So what do you do? You...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Maryland
Iowa basketball will look to make its winning streak four games as the Hawkeyes will battle Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have won three straight games including home victories against Indiana and Michigan, along with a road win over Rutgers. The Terrapins started out the...
kmaland.com
Kansas lands LSU DB McGhee
(Lawrence) -- Kansas landed a pledge from LSU defensive back Damarius McGhee. McGhee spent two seasons at LSU. He appeared in 13 games, where he made five tackles. McGhee only appeared in one game in 2022.
kmaland.com
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/14): Glenwood wins in OT, Griswold advances in CCT
(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Maryville in OT, Griswold advanced in the CCT, Platte Valley won the Stanberry title and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Griswold 58 Hamburg 35. McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and five steals,...
kmaland.com
Seven Points (1/16): Shenandoah administration responds, Cowboys dread, other playoff thoughts
(KMAland) -- Day 16 and Blog 16 of 2023. There’s no better way to start a new week than to get busy rolling out Seven Points. Point 1: Shenandoah superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson responds. On Wednesday, I wrote that it was time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten...
No Way These Fast Food Places Are Iowa’s & Iowa State’s Favorites
Apparently, today is the day when all of these ridiculous studies come out that are just insanely incorrect. If you've gone to college or visited your friends in college, you know where you would get late-night drunk food at. 99.9999% of the time it was a fast food chain because it was cheap and tastier AF. A new study shows the Top Public U.S. Colleges' favorite fast-food chain and the two picked for the University of Iowa and Iowa State are 1,000% not true.
kmaland.com
Tim Helm, 63, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is appearing likely during the afternoon and evening could impact the drive home, with snow lasting into the overnight. Some icy conditions are possible south of I-80 during the afternoon. A storm system pushing into the...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
kmaland.com
Bart Blake, 89, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard,...
