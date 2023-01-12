ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat is revoked

A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Alaska State House works to elect speaker, get organized

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with statewide affairs reporter for Alaska Public Media Kavitha George about the priorities at the Alaska State House this year as House legislators work to get organized and elect a speaker. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see...
ALASKA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Storms continue to devastate California

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Sinjin Barned-Smith, a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle who has been covering the California storms. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
CALIFORNIA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados

Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama. This article was originally...
SELMA, AL
boisestatepublicradio.org

Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California

The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland’s Latino and Mayan immigrant families.
OAKLAND, CA
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bill offers further legal immunity in stand your ground cases

Idaho’s stand your ground law could offer further immunity from arrest and prosecution under a new bill. Idahoans already don’t have to retreat or determine whether a threat to their life or property is real before using force – including deadly force. But Sen. Scott Herndon’s (R-Sagle)...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy