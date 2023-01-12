Read full article on original website
Report aids ranchers in warding off pesky parasite as warming helps it thrive
A recently published report by the University of Wyoming Extension looks into methods to mitigate the impacts of horn flies on the cattle industry throughout the Cowboy State and Mountain West. Horn flies – an invasive species first discovered in the U.S. in the late 19th century – are among...
Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat is revoked
A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
Alaska State House works to elect speaker, get organized
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with statewide affairs reporter for Alaska Public Media Kavitha George about the priorities at the Alaska State House this year as House legislators work to get organized and elect a speaker. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see...
Storms continue to devastate California
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Sinjin Barned-Smith, a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle who has been covering the California storms. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama. This article was originally...
Latino and Mayan immigrant families left out of emergency preparedness in California
The recent storms have made clear that many communities, including Latino and Mayan immigrants in Oakland, have limited access to emergency information and resources. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Madeleine Bair, the founder and executive director of El Timpano, a media outlet that uses text messaging to reach a broad swath of Oakland’s Latino and Mayan immigrant families.
Bill offers further legal immunity in stand your ground cases
Idaho’s stand your ground law could offer further immunity from arrest and prosecution under a new bill. Idahoans already don’t have to retreat or determine whether a threat to their life or property is real before using force – including deadly force. But Sen. Scott Herndon’s (R-Sagle)...
Losing GOP candidate arrested in relation to series of shootings at New Mexico Democrats' homes
Republican Solomon Peña, a failed New Mexico state House candidate, was arrested Monday, in connection to a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders. Peña, described by police as an “election denier,” is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out...
