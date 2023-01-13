Read full article on original website
Wendy's (WEN) Reports Solid Q4 Preliminary Results, Stock Up
WEN - Free Report) reported preliminary results for fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2022. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 100% and approved a new share repurchase program. Following the results, the company’s shares increased nearly 6% on Jan 13. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 15.6%, compared with the industry’s increase of 12.7%.
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
NBT Bancorp (. NBTB - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CMA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Helen of Troy (HELE) Troubled by Cost Woes & Soft Beauty Unit
HELE - Free Report) looks troubled by escalated cost concerns and softness in the Beauty segment. The impact of these downsides was visible in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Although management raised the lower end of its sales...
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
INDB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
3 Top Large-Caps With Big Growth
KR - Free Report) , The Hershey Company (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those with a preference for large-caps, let’s take a closer look at each one. The...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Globus Medical (GMED) Stock
GMED - Free Report) is gaining from robust performance across several international markets. The company posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter of 2022. Its constant efforts to develop meaningful product innovations also buoy optimism. However, forex woes and persistent pricing pressure do not bode well. In the past year,...
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
DVN - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned +5.8% over the...
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
MercadoLibre (MELI) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MELI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $1,082.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. MercadoLibre...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 16th
BNS - Free Report) engages in the provision of various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days. Golden Ocean Group Limited (. GOGL - Free Report) is a shipping company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (ZLAB) Soars 17.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ZLAB - Free Report) shares soared 17.6% in the last trading session to close at $47.62. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 23.2% gain over the past four weeks. Earlier this month, the...
5 Top ETF Zones Beating the Market to Start 2023
WGMI - Free Report) , Online Retail ETF (. JETS - Free Report) , Global X Copper Miners ETF (. COPX - Free Report) and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (. PBW - Free Report) have gained in double digits in the first couple of weeks of the New Year.
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Investors Heavily Search Intel Corporation (INTC): Here is What You Need to Know
INTC - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this world's largest chipmaker have returned +11.9% over the past month...
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?
ADT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Yaskawa Electric Corp. (YASKY)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
3 Reasons Why MGE (MGEE) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BIIB - Free Report) closed at $288.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
