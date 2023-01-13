Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
SFGate
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Tributes pour in for female former Afghan lawmaker gunned down in her Kabul home
Tributes are pouring in for former lawmaker Mursal Nabizada, who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul.
SFGate
Ukraine official says Zelenskyy hopes to visit UN next month
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said.
SFGate
Dutch, German ministers condemn child abductions in Ukraine
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The German and Dutch foreign ministers on Monday condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing families apart. Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago,...
SFGate
Sky Reveals Series on Spain’s King Juan Carlos I – Global Bulletin
Sky has revealed a four-part documentary series that will explore the rise and fall of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I, who for years was celebrated as a progressive icon, until scandal and allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014. Told from the perspective of his...
Billionaire gets ticketed on island he owns
Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of getting ticketed for driving without a license. That’s the lesson that ex-Silicon Valley tech billionaire Larry Ellison learned the hard way. The Oracle co-founder was driving his orange Chevrolet Corvette one October evening when he was stopped by a police officer. The interaction was filmed by the officer’s body camera. Read more.
