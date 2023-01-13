ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Ukraine official says Zelenskyy hopes to visit UN next month

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said.
Dutch, German ministers condemn child abductions in Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The German and Dutch foreign ministers on Monday condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing families apart. Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago,...
Sky Reveals Series on Spain’s King Juan Carlos I – Global Bulletin

Sky has revealed a four-part documentary series that will explore the rise and fall of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I, who for years was celebrated as a progressive icon, until scandal and allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014. Told from the perspective of his...
Billionaire gets ticketed on island he owns

Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of getting ticketed for driving without a license. That’s the lesson that ex-Silicon Valley tech billionaire Larry Ellison learned the hard way. The Oracle co-founder was driving his orange Chevrolet Corvette one October evening when he was stopped by a police officer. The interaction was filmed by the officer’s body camera. Read more.  
