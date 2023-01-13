ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Bloomsburg leading the PHAC

All of the ingredients are there for Bloomsburg basketball this season. Experience, talent and confidence. Madeline Evans , Bloomsburg Senior says, “ We knew we had two really good players and we had three others that are just has good. They can score and when that happened we just really became every scoring and that is what is winning us games. “
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy