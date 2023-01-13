Read full article on original website
Related
Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander surpasses 1,000 career points
Purcell Marian sophomore Deer Alexander surpassed 1,000 career points in helping to lead the team in a 63-54 win over Laurel Monday in the Classic in the Country in Berlin, Ohio.
WOLF
Bloomsburg leading the PHAC
All of the ingredients are there for Bloomsburg basketball this season. Experience, talent and confidence. Madeline Evans , Bloomsburg Senior says, “ We knew we had two really good players and we had three others that are just has good. They can score and when that happened we just really became every scoring and that is what is winning us games. “
Northeast Florida high school sports scores for January 16-21, 2023
MONDAY BASKETBALL Boys Episcopal 62, Marianna 57 Girls ...
Comments / 0