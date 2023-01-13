ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday

By Jacob Hamilton
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fQAW_0kDEpfs600
Tornado Damage at Ingles Harbor (Jacob Hamilton/Cullman Daily)

Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning.

The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETsTD_0kDEpfs600
Staff Cleaning Up Damage at Lawrence Medical Center (Used with Permission, Courtesy: Kenneth Owens)

Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the intersection of HWY 157/HWY 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okhkh_0kDEpfs600
Roof Damage at the Relax Inn (Used With Permission – Courtesy: Kenneth Owens)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VicOZ_0kDEpfs600
Arial Photo of damage to Relax Inn (Courtesy: Gabe Thompson)

The Tornado also knocked out power for a big part of central Lawrence County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fKWT_0kDEpfs600
Joe Wheeler EMC Crews work to restore power (Used with Permission – Courtesy: Kenneth Owens)

The storm continued Northeast, moving into Decatur where it caused damage along HWY 20, flipping camper trailers at the Jay’s Landing area & 18-wheelers over, as well as turning over a lighthouse at Ingalls Harbor. There were also several roofs damaged near Ingalls harbor. The tornado continued into Limestone County, where it lifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEKvW_0kDEpfs600
Lighthouse Blown Over (Jacob Hamilton / Cullman Daily)

Below is the official Public Information Statement on the Survey from NWS Huntsville:

000 NOUS44 KHUN 130036 PNSHUN ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-131245- Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 636 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...NWS Damage Survey for 01/12/2023 Tornado Event... .Highway 24 Tornado... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 104 mph Path Length /statute/: 30.4 miles Path Width /maximum/: 325 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 1 Start Date: 01/12/2023 Start Time: 8:09 AM CST Start Location: 5 WSW Moulton / Lawrence County / AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.4494 / -87.3637 End Date: 01/12/2023 End Time: 8:45 AM CST End Location: 3 NNW Mooresville / Limestone County / AL End Lat/Lon: 34.662 / -86.8991 Survey Summary: A National Weather Service survey team, assisted by Lawrence County, Morgan County, and Limestone County EMAs, determined the multi- county damage in North Central Alabama was attributed to an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 104 mph. An isolated severe thunderstorm moving across the Mississippi/Alabama border on the morning of January 12 quickly organized into a supercell as it crossed into western Lawrence County. The supercell produced a tornado as it traversed a ridge just west of CR 101. Numerous large branches and trees uprooted were observed in this location. As the tornado tracked east of CR 101 toward CR 117, a large number of softwood trees were snapped. The tornado crossed CR 117, snapping and uprooting more trees, and causing minor roof damage to several residences. What was likely the center of the vortex, a single-family home was observed to have minor roof damage and near destruction of a large metal workshop behind the property. As it tracked east of CR 117, numerous softwood trees were snapped or uprooted heading toward downtown Moulton. Damage indicators along and near CR 117 were the focus of this tornado and produced the peak wind estimate of 104 mph. Moving northeast at this point, the tornado likely briefly lifted before causing isolated damage in downtown Moulton. Minor damage was observed at the high school baseball fields and roof damage at Lawrence Medical Center. The tornado eventually crossed Highway 24 and caused roof damage to a motel near the Highway 24 and CR 157 intersection. From this point, the tornado caused sporadic tree damage as the tornado was likely lifting and descending through Trinity, AL in western Morgan County. Crossing into western Morgan Co., the tornado was likely cycling and lifting at times between Trinity and Beltline Rd. Power lines and occasionally limb damage were noted. Moving toward highway 20, minor mobile home roof damage was recorded at Kimberly Pines. Further east, as the tornado crossed Highway 20, a tractor-trailer was blown off the road and tipped over. The tornado approached Jay`s Landing and caused several large campers to flip or be displaced. Near this location, an injury was reported at a recycling facility. The tornado approached Ingalls Harbor. Damage to the law enforcement marina was noted near the shoreline while several large trees were uprooted along Highway 20 in this area. The tornado crossed the Tennessee River and continued to move toward the northeast. Tree damage was noted on the campus of Calhoun Community College, with minor damage to the baseball complex as well. Cedar Trees were uprooted east of Pryor Field on Garrett Rd. The final damage point was along Fennel Rd and Fennel Ln, with large branches downed. The tornado lifted in this location.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation

Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Family Takes Shelter from the Storm — 4:30 p.m.

News 19's Addison Willmon provides an update on one family affected by Thursday morning's storms in Moulton. Family Takes Shelter from the Storm — 4:30 p.m. News 19's Addison Willmon provides an update on one family affected by Thursday morning's storms in Moulton. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances

HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado

The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
MOULTON, AL
Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
252
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing News information for Cullman, Alabama and surrounding areas

 https://cullmandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy