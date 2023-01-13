Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa’s Ramone Green, Jr. commits to Missouri State
Nixa all-state running back Ramone Green announces he’s committing to Missouri State football. He lead the area in rushing with 241 carries for 2,223 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding another 18 receptions for 231 yards.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears knock off Sycamores for fourth straight home win
SPRINGFIELD – Led by 21 points from Donovan Clay and 20 from Bryan Trimble Jr., Missouri State led wire to wire and turned back visiting Indiana State, 64-62, here Sunday. The visiting Sycamores (13-6, 6-2 MVC) came into the game with a comfortable lead in The Valley standings and left town locked into a three-way tie for the league lead with Belmont and Southern Illinois.
Ozark Sports Zone
Second half dooms Lady Bears at Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 9-6 (4-2 MVC) following a 77-68 loss at Valparaiso (3-11, 1-5 MVC). A tough second half for the Lady Bears proved to be costly as they dropped their second Missouri Valley Conference contest of the season. After leading 39-35...
Ozark Sports Zone
Kickapoo rally falls short against Bartlett in T of C seventh place game
Kickapoo made a big third quarter comeback against Bartlett (TN) in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions third place game, but it would come up just short in a 41-36 loss. Bartlett jumped out quickly on Kickapoo in the game opening with a 13-0 run. Kickapoo played Bartlett even the rest of the way trailing 26-13 at the half.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Panthers make it 11 straight with win over Illinois-Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Freshman Reese Schaaf had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Drury as the Lady Panthers won their 11th straight game with an 82-63 win at Illinois Springfield on Saturday. Drury, ranked tied for second in NCAA-II, improved to 15-1 and 8-0 in...
Ozark Sports Zone
Marionville uses fourth-quarter comeback to win Crane tournament
Marionville boys basketball used a huge fourth quarter to come back and beat RUSH 58-56 in the Crane Tournament championship game. RUSH jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and a 33-22 lead at the half. That advantage was pressed to 52-39 after three quarters. Then Marionville let...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
Miss America visits western Wisconsin for Show Choir Classic
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The 2023 Miss America visited Onalaska to serve as a guest judge for the Show Choir Classic competition Saturday. Grace Stanke, who was recently crowned Miss America, is from Wisconsin. She said Miss America is about empowering women and girls. She hopes to spread that message in her role. She cited the other girls she competed…
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
Lawrence County Record
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses
An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
KFVS12
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
KYTV
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
933kwto.com
New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield
New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash slowing traffic on I-44 near Glenstone
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is backed up on I-44 in Springfield due to a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. According to OzarksTraffic, the incident happened on I-44 westbound past exit 80 at mile marker 78.6. Traffic is backed up about 2.5 miles. We will update this story with more information...
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after he and his motorcycle caught on fire Sunday afternoon on I-44. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when the motorcyclist tried to pass a tractor-trailer. His motorcycle then caught fire. The...
