ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Crews rescue man pinned under tree during severe storms in Spalding County

By Justin Wilfon, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11moXK_0kDEpAhh00

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The storms left widespread damage across Griffin in Spalding County on Thursday night.

Griffin fire crews rescued one man from his home after he was pinned under a tree for hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“A blessing,” said the man’s daughter, Alayassa Roberts. “That was a blessing. That man has been through so much.”

After a dramatic and terrifying few hours, it was a moment of euphoria when crews pulled the man out of the home.

Channel 2′s camera was rolling as the man threw his hands into the air while being loaded into an ambulance – celebrating being alive.

“That was a great moment,” said Griffin Fire Rescue Operations Chief, Brian Brock. “Our guys, we’ve got a great fire department and they were all hands on deck.”

Griffin fire along with the help of volunteers and tree cutters worked through the evening to rescue the man, ultimately digging a tunnel through the debris to pull him out.

“He was pinned from about the middle of the chest down so we had to free him totally from those,” said Brock.

The man’s daughter told us she and two other family members escaped the home after the storm blew the tree over.

Now, she’s forever grateful to the crews who helped her father escape, as well.

“At the end of the day not only was it a life up under there, but they’re putting their lives at risk to save other lives,” said Roberts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQ3Wn_0kDEpAhh00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Friday morning. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown

ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
222K+
Followers
153K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy