Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes 3-pointer in final seconds to lift Gonzaga over BYU 75-74

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Riding 11-game win streak, Gonzaga moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press poll
Now riding an 11-game win streak, Gonzaga continues to move up the national college basketball polls. Coming off a tense one-point victory at BYU and a home blowout of Portland, the Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 West Coast) moved up two more spots to No. 6 in Week 11 of the Associated Press Top 25.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women move up to 16th in AP poll; Brynna Maxwell wins WCC Player of the Week
Winning is its own reward, but Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women picked some other prizes on Monday. Two days after a big win at Portland that put them alone in first place in the West Coast Conference, the Zags moved up four spots, to 16th, in the Associated Press poll announced Monday.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Senior forward Anton Watson's impact beyond the numbers
At Gonzaga rewind headquarters, we often try to watch the television replay of GU games to see what we might have missed watching in person the night before. For example, Anton Watson’s impressive beyond-the-stats impact – especially in the first 12 minutes when the game was decided – in Gonzaga’s 115-75 dismantling of Portland on Saturday at the Kennel.
nbcrightnow.com
'One of my dream schools growing up.' Five-star guard Zoom Diallo says Gonzaga visit exceeded expectations
Zoom Diallo has taken two trips to Gonzaga over the last five months since becoming a highly regarded prospect coveted by many of the nation’s top college basketball programs. His father still has photographic evidence of Zoom’s original visit to the Spokane campus, back when the five-star recruit still...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time
It wasn’t the sort of up-and-down basketball game on which Eastern Washington has built its winning streak, but the Eagles’ victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Monday night demonstrated that they can win another way: with toughness. Unable to score much inside all game, Eastern got key baskets...
Look: Photos of Zoom Diallo's official visit to Gonzaga
SPOKANE - Zoom Diallo was at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane on Saturday night to watch the Gonzaga men's basketball team hammer Portland 115-75. The five-star Curtis High School prospect trimmed his list of potential colleges down to six earlier this week. The final six are ...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington continues Big Sky win steak, rolls Idaho 95-74
Building a lead hasn’t been so much the issue for Eastern Washington this season. Keeping one has been a much bigger problem. But it wasn’t a problem Saturday. Eastern’s men’s basketball team shot 61% from the field – including 29 of 40 inside the arc – and cruised to its fifth Big Sky victory in as many games, defeating rival Idaho 95-74 at Reese Court in Cheney.
nbcrightnow.com
Milly Knowles leads Eastern Washington women past Idaho 74-59
Whether it was the added energy of a rivalry game, a home doubleheader, good preparation, or the hope of eating doughnuts the next day, the Eastern Washington women’s basketball team certainly found a groove Saturday afternoon. Trailing by two points at halftime, the Eagles surged ahead of Idaho in...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
kpq.com
THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington
When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
koze.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane
SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
Firefighters respond to fire in Spokane home on Sunday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out in a home on North Market Street early Sunday morning. Spokane Fire District 9 (SFD9) crews were on the scene after calls of a fire were reported. SFD9 officials say a fire broke out in the attic when they arrived. According to...
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
Court date today for Spokane County effort to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A status conference is scheduled today in a case filed by Spokane County against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) over a homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. Spokane County filed the lawsuit in October in hopes of clearing the camp. The lawsuit claims...
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Comments / 0